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Congress protests against CEC Gyanesh Kumar spread across India; Gaurav Gogoi detained in Guwahati

Congress protests against CEC Gyanesh Kumar spread across India; Gaurav Gogoi detained in Guwahati

Demonstrations were reported in Delhi, Assam, Uttar Pradesh, Chandigarh, Jammu and Kashmir, Uttarakhand, Manipur, West Bengal and other states

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Business Today Desk
  • Updated Sep 25, 2026 7:20 PM IST
Congress protests against CEC Gyanesh Kumar spread across India; Gaurav Gogoi detained in Guwahati Police using watercannon to disperse Congress workers holding protest in Patna. (Photo: Screengrab/PTI)

Congress workers staged protests across several parts of India on Friday, demanding the resignation and removal of Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar over the Election Commission’s handling of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

Demonstrations were reported in Delhi, Assam, Uttar Pradesh, Chandigarh, Jammu and Kashmir, Uttarakhand, Manipur, West Bengal and other states, ANI reported on Friday.

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The protests followed a political controversy over the SIR exercise after a report by The Indian Express said Election Commissioners Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi had recorded objections on at least 14 occasions over 10 months concerning decisions and procedures related to electoral rolls. The Election Commission, however, has rejected the characterisation of these exchanges as institutional dissent and maintained that final decisions on SIR were unanimous.

READ THIS: Opposition may move impeachment motion against Gyanesh Kumar: Here's how CEC can be removed

Gaurav Gogoi detained during Guwahati protest

In Guwahati, Assam Congress president and MP Gaurav Gogoi was detained by police while participating in a protest against Gyanesh Kumar. Gogoi demanded the CEC's resignation and called for legal action over what he alleged were irregularities in the functioning of the Election Commission.

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Gogoi told ANI, “Today, as people have come to know that Gyanesh Kumar Ji has committed a crime and committed an act of treason, he should resign today, and legal action should be taken against him.” He further demanded that those allegedly responsible face arrest, while targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah in his remarks.

He also questioned the Election Commission's role in protecting electoral rolls, saying, “Today, India is a democracy because there are fair elections, and the people's right to vote is secure. Today, they have attacked democracy.” Gogoi added that citizens would have to consider whether India would remain a democracy amid the controversy.

In another statement, Gogoi said, “Every citizen needs to think about whether India will remain a democracy or not. Because today, the Election Commission of India has only one job: to keep the voter list safe and secure.” He alleged that the poll body had failed in that responsibility.

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ALSO READ: 'If Gyanesh Kumar doesn't resign in 48 hours...': CJP's Abhijeet Dipke warns of nationwide protest

Protests spread across states

In Manipur, Congress protesters marched towards the Chief Electoral Office and demanded Kumar's resignation, arrest and prosecution. Police used tear gas after the demonstration turned confrontational. In Chandigarh and Patna, police used water cannons to disperse protesters.

In Delhi, the Indian Youth Congress held a demonstration at Jantar Mantar, while protests were also reported in Lucknow, Kolkata, Dehradun, Jammu and other locations. The Congress has also indicated that opposition parties could pursue a parliamentary motion seeking Kumar's removal.

(With agency inputs)

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Published on: Sep 25, 2026 7:20 PM IST
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