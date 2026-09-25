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Five-day banking week never up for negotiation, say govt sources

Five-day banking week never up for negotiation, say govt sources

Banks set to go on a three day strike, finance ministry has agreed to key demand of keeping PLI in abeyance.

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Surabhi
Surabhi
  • Updated Sep 25, 2026 12:10 PM IST
Five-day banking week never up for negotiation, say govt sourcesBank unions have been demanding a five-day work week

As bank unions prepare to go ahead with the three-day strike with a five-day work week being a key demand, government sources have said that this issue was never up for discussion, even in previous wage negotiations.

“Even when the wage negotiations with bank unions were underway earlier, the issue of five-day work week was never agreed upon and it was not even a negotiating tool,” said senior government sources.

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Bank unions have been demanding a five-day work week from Monday to Friday on the grounds that bank employees have long working hours. Further, both the Reserve Bank of India and the department of financial services also have a five-day work week. The United Forum of Bank Unions, which claims to represent 90% of the banking workforce and includes seven bank unions, has called for a three-day nationwide strike from September 28 to 30.

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Sources pointed out that the Centre has already agreed to several demands such as family pension in the previous round of wage negotiations in 2022. Further, the government has also decided to keep the proposed performance linked incentive (PLI) scheme in abeyance.

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“Despite the Government having resolved one of the two major demands of the union, and sustained conciliatory engagement, a one-day strike was held on September 11, with a further three-day strike now scheduled from September 28 to 30, and an indefinite strike proposed from October 26, on the single demand of a five-day workweek for banks,” a recent statement by the finance ministry had noted, while appealing to bank employees, to ensure uninterrupted banking services.

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Currently, the second and fourth Saturday of every month is a bank holiday.  The proposal for a five-day working week has been up for discussion for over two years now and unions contend that the 12th bipartite settlement had formally committed to a five-day banking week.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Surabhi
Surabhi

Economy Editor at Business Today. A journalist for nearly two decades, I write on government policy and economy on a wide array of issues ranging from taxation and economic affairs, commerce and industry, statistics and labour markets. A large part of the focus of my reporting is on breaking down complex government policies and jargon into simple concepts that everyone can understand. How these policies, whether they are tax cuts or hikes, changes in PF formalities or interest rate announcements by the RBI, impact citizens is another core area of my reporting. I have worked in newspapers including BusinessLine, Indian Express, Financial Express and Economic Times in the past. debut novel, The Girls From Patna, was well received. When not looking for my next big story, I read murder mysteries and bake.

Published on: Sep 25, 2026 12:10 PM IST
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