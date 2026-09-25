Suzlon Energy stock is in a bearish trend, trading below its 10 day, 20 day, 30 day, 50 day, 100 day, 150 day and 200 day simple moving averages.

Virat Jagad, Sr Technical Research Analyst at Bonanza Portfolio said, "Major support is placed around Rs 37–38 on the weekly chart. The stock is currently under pressure, but if a strong reversal candle forms near this support zone with improving volume and RSI recovery, we may see a bounce-back from these levels."

Laxmikant Shukla, Technical Research Analyst at YES Securities has a buy call on the stock with a resistance of Rs 40 and support of Rs 35.

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"Suzlon continues to reflect a dominant bearish trend, characterized by a consistent pattern of lower highs and lower lows, indicating sustained selling pressure. While a short-term support zone may develop around Rs 38 which aligns near its prior swing low, the absence of a meaningful recovery from this level could open the door for renewed downside. The overall outlook remains cautious unless the stock manages to move decisively above the strong resistance zone of Rs 46 to 49 as only a breakout beyond this range would signal a potential shift in the prevailing trend," said Shukla.

About Suzlon Energy

Suzlon Energy is a provider of renewable energy solutions. The company is a producer of wind turbines. It offers a range of solar energy solutions, such as solar irradiance assessment, land acquisition and approvals, infrastructure and power evacuation, supply chain, installation and commission and life cycle asset management.