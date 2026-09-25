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Meesho shares slip 7% as Nomura assigns 'reduce' call; here's what the brokerage says

Meesho shares slip 7% as Nomura assigns 'reduce' call; here's what the brokerage says

Meesho shares: The brokerage expects competition from horizontal platforms and overlap with quick commerce to rise which could affect margins.

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Aseem Thapliyal
Aseem Thapliyal
  • Updated Sep 25, 2026 4:57 PM IST
Meesho shares slip 7% as Nomura assigns 'reduce' call; here's what the brokerage says Amazon and Flipkart are likely to increase their presence in value commerce and quick commerce, while overlap between the two segments could rise.

Shares of Meesho Ltd slipped 7% on Friday after brokerage Nomura initiated 'reduce' call on the online retailer. The brokerage said Meesho stock trades at a significant premium to other platforms. It said that 23% NMV CAGR was likely over FY27-30 driven by adoption. The brokerage expects competition from horizontal platforms and overlap with quick commerce to rise which could affect margins. Amazon and Flipkart are likely to increase their presence in value commerce and quick commerce, while overlap between the two segments could rise.

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Meesho stock ended 6.87% lower to Rs 216.85 on BSE. Market cap of the firm slipped to Rs 96,451 crore.

On October 22, global brokerage UBS raised its price target by 24% on the Meesho stock.

The brokerage raised its medium-term growth estimates, citing stronger expectations for both revenue expansion and margin improvement. While its FY27 estimates remain broadly unchanged, it has increased its FY29-FY31 net merchandise value (NMV) forecasts by 7-18%.

UBS made a similar upward revision to its contribution profit estimates, while its EBITDA projections for FY29-FY31 have been raised by 20-40%.

Q1 earnings 

In Q1 of the current fiscal, the firm reported a 54 percent year-on-year (YoY) fall in its quarterly net loss to Rs 132.8 crore against Rs 289.4 crore in the same period a year ago. The company posted a loss of Rs 166.3 crore in the previous quarter.

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The Bengaluru-based firm logged a revenue from operations of Rs 3,712.8 crore, up 48 percent YoY from Rs 2,503.9 crore in the year-ago period. It had reported a revenue of Rs 3,531.2 crore in the previous quarter.


Total expenses increased 43 percent to Rs 3,959.2 crore in the quarter ended June, up from Rs 2,777.6 crore a year ago and Rs 3,807.1 crore a quarter ago.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
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ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Aseem Thapliyal
Aseem Thapliyal

A journalist with over 12 years' experience, who tracks trends in the share market and writes stock market stories. An active follower of Sensex and Nifty, I capture stocks in news and analysis by share market experts and brokerages on their outlook and price targets. I cover company news/earnings leading to a rally or crash in particular stocks or stock market indices. Also track impact of global stock markets on their Indian peers. I have worked with Live Mint and NDTV Profit in previous stints. My hobbies are exploring new places, travelling, watching movies, spending time with friends and family, watching web series, playing cricket and football. I have completed graduation from Delhi University along with a PG Diploma in journalism from IIMC. I can be reached easily via social media platforms.

Published on: Sep 25, 2026 4:56 PM IST
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