Meesho shares slip 7% as Nomura assigns 'reduce' call; here's what the brokerage says

On October 22, global brokerage UBS raised its price target by 24% on the Meesho stock.

The brokerage raised its medium-term growth estimates, citing stronger expectations for both revenue expansion and margin improvement. While its FY27 estimates remain broadly unchanged, it has increased its FY29-FY31 net merchandise value (NMV) forecasts by 7-18%.

UBS made a similar upward revision to its contribution profit estimates, while its EBITDA projections for FY29-FY31 have been raised by 20-40%.

Q1 earnings

In Q1 of the current fiscal, the firm reported a 54 percent year-on-year (YoY) fall in its quarterly net loss to Rs 132.8 crore against Rs 289.4 crore in the same period a year ago. The company posted a loss of Rs 166.3 crore in the previous quarter.

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The Bengaluru-based firm logged a revenue from operations of Rs 3,712.8 crore, up 48 percent YoY from Rs 2,503.9 crore in the year-ago period. It had reported a revenue of Rs 3,531.2 crore in the previous quarter.



Total expenses increased 43 percent to Rs 3,959.2 crore in the quarter ended June, up from Rs 2,777.6 crore a year ago and Rs 3,807.1 crore a quarter ago.