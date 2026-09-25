One-fourth of cars sold by Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles are now EVs

India’s biggest electric car maker has ramped up its EV capacity from 8,000 units a year ago to over 16,000 units currently.

“We have doubled it. And every month we are trying to see how we can improve that,” said Chandra on capacity expansion plans for EVs.

The CEO of Tata Motors PV said EV bookings now account for 30% of the company’s total bookings.

The inability to supply is holding that penetration at 25%, said Chandra. “The treadmill is moving at a much faster pace than what you can run,” he added.

While EVs are gaining share, CNG (compressed natural gas) has emerged as another important powertrain for Tata Motors PV. CNG-powered vehicles account for 27% of the automaker’s sales.

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“EV penetration within our portfolio is expected to touch 30% as charging infrastructure expands, product choices widen, and total cost of ownership advantages become increasingly compelling,” Chandra had told Business Today in an interview.

“Rising fuel costs, lower running costs and improving charging infrastructure continue to make EVs an increasingly attractive proposition for customers,” he added.

Tata Motors PV’s electric vehicle bookings have more than trebled over the past six months.

“Our EV demand is increasingly broad-based, with more than 50% of sales now coming from non-metro markets,” Chandra said. “The growing contribution from non-metro markets gives us confidence that EV adoption in India is moving beyond early adopters and becoming increasingly mainstream,” he explained.

Despite the EV boom, the automaker has decided not to launch an electric version of the Aeris, its newly launched entry-level sedan.

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“Electric is a possibility in the future. It has been configured for it. We will wait for the market to evolve because we have three offerings in electric between Rs 8 lakh and Rs 15 lakh segment: Tiago, Punch and Nexon,” said Chandra.

