EIL shares jump 7% to hit record high; stock up nearly 62% in six months: What's driving the rise?

EIL's order book stood at Rs 15,109 crore at the end of FY26, with order inflows during the year at Rs 7,978 crore. The company's order book has since increased to around Rs 17,000 crore.

The company's operating profitability also improved in FY26. Its operating margin rose to 16.22 per cent from 14.76 per cent in the previous year, while EBITDA margin increased to 21.61 per cent from 20.60 per cent.

For FY27, EIL has already secured orders worth Rs 3,565 crore, including Rs 2,492 crore from domestic projects and Rs 1,073 crore from international business.

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The company is targeting 10 per cent revenue growth in FY27 and aims to maintain operating margins in the 14-16 per cent range. EIL Chairman and Managing Director Atul Gupta has indicated that order inflows could accelerate during the remaining quarters of FY27, with the first quarter typically being a weaker period for order bookings.

Meanwhile, EIL recently informed the stock exchanges that it will execute Dangote's Mega Greenfield Refinery & Petrochemical Plant in Kenya.

"Believing in EIL's Engineering and Project Management excellence, the Dangote Group has once again joined hands with EIL in this endeavour and signed a Contract Agreement of value in excess of $450 million to engage EIL as PMC (project management consultancy) and EPCM (engineering, procurement and construction management) Consultant for this prestigious Project," the company said.