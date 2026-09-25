Business Today
Subscribe
NRICareer & JobsUS NewsMake In IndiaIn PicsWeatherFuel PricesPMS TodayBT Reels
BT India at 100BT Infra SummitEY Business Today Hidden Gems 2026
Search
Advertisement
Business News
markets
trending stocks
EIL shares jump 7% to hit record high; stock up nearly 62% in six months: What's driving the rise?

EIL shares jump 7% to hit record high; stock up nearly 62% in six months: What's driving the rise?

ENGINERSIN316.50(6.69%)

EIL recently informed the stock exchanges that it will execute Dangote's Mega Greenfield Refinery & Petrochemical Plant in Kenya.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Sep 25, 2026 2:54 PM IST
EIL shares jump 7% to hit record high; stock up nearly 62% in six months: What's driving the rise?EIL's stock has gained 61.73 per cent over the past six months.

Shares of Engineers India Ltd (EIL) resumed their upward move on Friday after a single-day pause, surging 7.40 per cent to hit a record high of Rs 318.75. The stock was last trading 6.81 per cent higher at Rs 317. At this level, the scrip has gained 61.73 per cent over the past six months.

Advertisement

Related Articles

The recent upmove follows EIL posting strong FY26 performance. The Navratna public sector engineering consultancy's revenue from operations increased 27.1 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 3,849 crore. Profit after tax (PAT) rose 37.3 per cent to a record Rs 638 crore.

EIL's order book stood at Rs 15,109 crore at the end of FY26, with order inflows during the year at Rs 7,978 crore. The company's order book has since increased to around Rs 17,000 crore.

The company's operating profitability also improved in FY26. Its operating margin rose to 16.22 per cent from 14.76 per cent in the previous year, while EBITDA margin increased to 21.61 per cent from 20.60 per cent.

For FY27, EIL has already secured orders worth Rs 3,565 crore, including Rs 2,492 crore from domestic projects and Rs 1,073 crore from international business.

Advertisement

The company is targeting 10 per cent revenue growth in FY27 and aims to maintain operating margins in the 14-16 per cent range. EIL Chairman and Managing Director Atul Gupta has indicated that order inflows could accelerate during the remaining quarters of FY27, with the first quarter typically being a weaker period for order bookings.

Meanwhile, EIL recently informed the stock exchanges that it will execute Dangote's Mega Greenfield Refinery & Petrochemical Plant in Kenya.

"Believing in EIL's Engineering and Project Management excellence, the Dangote Group has once again joined hands with EIL in this endeavour and signed a Contract Agreement of value in excess of $450 million to engage EIL as PMC (project management consultancy) and EPCM (engineering, procurement and construction management) Consultant for this prestigious Project," the company said.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Follow us on

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk

Business Today brings you the latest news, views and analysis from the world of finance, economy, markets, corporates, startups, tech, and the digital economy. You can find everything from breaking news to deep dives to immersive essays and more on a variety of subjects across all formats - online, magazine, television, data visualisation, et al.

Published on: Sep 25, 2026 2:54 PM IST
    Follow Us onChannel

    TOP STORIES

    TOP VIDEOS

    market today

    LATEST

    Read more