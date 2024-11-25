Congress rebel joins Shiv Sena day after crushing blow to MVA in Maharashtra

A former Congress leader who contested as an independent candidate against Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde in the recent state assembly elections has joined the Shiv Sena. Manoj Shinde, who was suspended by the Congress for refusing to withdraw his nomination from the Kopri-Pachpakhadi seat, formally joined the Shiv Sena on Sunday.

Speaking to PTI, Shinde criticised the Congress leadership for neglecting the Thane and Konkan regions, which he claimed had adversely impacted the party's future and its activists. "The Congress was never serious about Thane and Konkan. This has affected the future of the party and its activists," he said.

Shinde also accused the Congress of sidelining dedicated party workers. "Many activists have been relegated to lower positions without recognition despite decades of service," he said, adding that his decision to join the Shiv Sena came after "serious contemplation" and years of loyal service to the Congress. "I have given my blood and sweat to the party for the past 40 years," he stated.

Ahead of the elections, the Congress suspended Manoj Shinde and another leader, Suresh Patil Khede, for six years over anti-party activities.

Eknath Shinde won from Kopri-Pachpakhadi seat by over 1.2 lakh votes, while Uddhav Sena's Kedar Dighe could secure nearly 19% of votes.

In the state poll results declared on Saturday, the Mahayuti, comprising the BJP, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena, and Ajit Pawar's NCP, bagged an impressive 230 of the 288 assembly seats. The opposition MVA could win just 49 seats.