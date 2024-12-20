‘Congress will be completely finished by 2029…’: Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini has said that the Congress party would completely be “finished” by 2029 if they continue to “spread lies”. Saini said that the party lacks a clear direction and have resorted to lies and deception.

“If the Congress continues spreading lies, by 2029, it will be completely finished," said Saini in a scathing attack on the Congress while addressing a public meeting in Pundri. He said that during the Lok Sabha elections, Congress leaders spread misinformation by stating that if Narendra Modi were to become prime minister for a third term, the Constitution would be at risk.

There is no threat to the Constitution, he said. If anyone is in danger, it is the Congress party itself, he said. The double-engine government will undoubtedly fulfil PM Modi’s vision of transforming India into a developed nation by 2047.

AMBEDKAR ROW: CONGRESS VS BJP

Saini’s remarks come after BJP and the INDIA bloc faced-off after Home Minister Amit Shah’s remark that to use Ambedkar’s name has now become a fashion for political parties.

"Abhi ek fashion ho gaya hai - Ambedkar, Ambedkar, Ambedkar, Ambedkar, Ambedkar, Ambedkar. Itna naam agar bhagwan ka lete to saat janmon tak swarg mil jata (It has become a fashion to say Ambedkar, Ambedkar, Ambedkar, Ambedkar, Ambedkar, Ambedkar'. If they had taken God's name so many times, they would have got a place in heaven),” said Amit Shah, which the BJP has claimed the opposition parties have taken out of context and accused the video of being edited.

This was followed by an unprecedented display of political discord in which rival MPs engaged in a heated altercation in the forecourt of the Indian Parliament on Thursday. The incident resulted in two BJP MPs being hospitalised. Delhi Police registered an FIR against Rahul Gandhi after BJP leaders accused him of misbehaving with a female MP.

The altercation began when BJP and opposition MPs confronted each other over Shah’s comments, leading to a scuffle. Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge said he was pushed so violently that he lost his balance. Congress stated that their protest was peaceful and blamed BJP MPs for carrying sticks.