'Contact Embassy... immediately': India urges citizens to leave Tehran as Israeli strikes intensify

The advisory, issued by the Indian Embassy in Tehran, comes amid an escalating security situation in the region

Business Today Desk
  • Updated Jun 17, 2025 10:53 AM IST
'Contact Embassy... immediately': India urges citizens to leave Tehran as Israeli strikes intensifyIndian Embassy tells nationals in Tehran to evacuate city as tensions escalate

India on Tuesday issued a strong advisory urging all Indian nationals and Persons of Indian Origin (PIOs) in Tehran to leave the city immediately, as Israeli drones and missiles continued to target the Iranian capital.

The advisory, issued by the Indian Embassy in Tehran, comes amid an escalating security situation in the region. “All Indian Nationals and PIOs who can move out of Tehran using their own resources are advised to move to a safe location outside the city,” the statement said.

The embassy also called on Indian citizens who have not yet registered their presence with the mission to urgently do so. “All Indian Nationals who are in Tehran and not in touch with the Embassy are requested to contact the Embassy of India in Tehran immediately and provide their location and contact numbers,” the statement added.

Three emergency helpline numbers were also shared for Indian citizens in need of assistance:

  • +98 9010144557
  • +98 9128109115
  • +98 9128109109.

The situation in Tehran has grown increasingly volatile following a wave of aerial attacks launched by Israel in recent days. While there have been no confirmed reports of casualties involving Indian citizens, the embassy’s alert reflects growing concern over the safety of the diaspora in the conflict zone.

Published on: Jun 17, 2025 10:53 AM IST
