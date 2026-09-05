‘Contribute for family, support with dignity’: Union Minister Jitendra Singh backs CSS Shield initiative

READ THIS: CM Rekha Gupta felicitates 116 teachers, says Delhi education reform must begin with basic facilities

‘CSS Shield’ to provide financial assistance

At the event, Dr Jitendra Singh presented financial assistance to the families of late Shri Mohan Chandra Bhatt and late Shri Rajendra Chandra. The programme was attended by CSS Forum office-bearers and members, serving CSS officers, colleagues and family members of the two deceased officers.

Welcoming the initiative, Singh said, “such collective efforts can create a new culture of standing by families in times of sudden loss.” He also said that the mechanism was not difficult to implement, adding that what mattered was the “collective will and willingness to contribute.”

Advertisement

The minister said the initiative reflected the broader objective of making government systems more sensitive to the needs of employees and their families. He noted that several service-related provisions had been changed in recent years to reflect contemporary requirements and said the government remained open to modifying existing rules or introducing new provisions where necessary.

Support could expand to scholarships

Singh also suggested expanding the initiative as its participation and financial corpus grow. He said scholarships for children of deceased CSS officers could be considered as part of the assistance, allowing support to continue beyond the immediate period following a family’s loss.

The CSS Shield initiative is based on the principle “Contribute for Family, Support with Dignity” and seeks to establish a structured and dependable support mechanism for bereaved families of CSS officers.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Delhi Solar Energy scheme: Who can buy solar panels, metering process time and more

₹1.30 crore contributed since 2020

According to the CSS Forum, members had already been supporting families of deceased officers through voluntary contributions before the formal launch. The experience during the COVID-19 period further highlighted the need for a structured system of mutual assistance. Since 2020, CSS officers have collectively contributed around ₹1.30 crore to support the families of approximately 65–70 deceased officers.

Under CSS Shield, the Forum aims to provide at least ₹15 lakh to each bereaved family, with plans to increase the assistance as participation grows. With around 13,000 CSS members, the Forum hopes to substantially expand the support in the future.

The launch concluded with a reaffirmation of the Forum’s commitment to its members and their families, reflecting the message: “Together We Serve, Together We Support.”