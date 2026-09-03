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Delhi Solar Energy scheme: Who can buy solar panels, metering process time and more

Delhi Solar Energy scheme: Who can buy solar panels, metering process time and more

The Delhi Cabinet has approved changes to the Solar Policy 2023 and launched a household rooftop scheme. The move keeps the existing power subsidy in place while aiming to turn homes into small power producers.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Sep 3, 2026 7:00 AM IST
Delhi Solar Energy scheme: Who can buy solar panels, metering process time and moreDelhi CM Rekha Gupta

The Delhi government on Tuesday approved an amendment to the Delhi Solar Policy 2023.

The government has launched a new Delhi Solar Energy scheme under which it will bear the full cost of rooftop solar systems of up to 3 kilowatts for households that consume up to 400 units of electricity, with such consumers not having to pay any upfront charge. The move is aimed at providing cheaper electricity to people while also promoting solar energy.

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Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said the decision had been taken with the aim of taking Delhi towards a Green Delhi and added that the government wants to see solar panels installed on every roof in the city.

The government has set a target of linking more than two lakh households to the solar scheme by March 2027 and achieving 500 megawatts of solar capacity in Delhi. Gupta also said the target is to install free solar panels on the rooftops of 2.5 lakh households by March 2027.

Delhi Cuts Solar Net Metering Time

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The Delhi government has also reduced the time taken for the net metering process for domestic rooftop solar systems from 75 days to 25 days. The additional electricity generated by solar panels at homes will be supplied to power companies, and consumers will be paid in return. The government said it will adopt a bidding process through IPGCL to implement the scheme.

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Gupta said the government wants Delhi households to become producers rather than only consumers. She said, "In Delhi, our objective is not only to give people the subsidy for 200 units or to reduce their electricity bills. Our target is to create homes that can actually generate electricity." She added, "The consumer will now not only be a consumer of electricity but also a producer of electricity."

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Delhi Homes to Become Power Producers

Gupta said there are currently 10,073 solar installations in Delhi, most of them on government buildings. She said the government is working on another solution for houses that do not have enough rooftop space. Delhi Power Minister Ashish Sood said on Tuesday that the Cabinet had approved the amendment to the Delhi Solar Energy Policy 2023, adding that the step was taken to make electricity available to consumers at cheaper rates and to speed up the shift towards clean energy.

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The Delhi government said the revised policy combines support for household rooftop solar installations with faster net metering, continued subsidy, and a push to expand clean energy, as it works towards adding more homes to the scheme and increasing solar capacity in the city by March 2027.

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Published on: Sep 3, 2026 7:00 AM IST
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