'Could not even touch Kirti Chakra': Parents of late Captain allege daughter-in-law took away gallantry award

The family of the late Captain Anshuman Singh, who very courageously sacrificed his life during a fire incident in Siachen back in July last year, has come forward with disturbing allegations against his widow, Smriti.

The grieving parents of the fallen hero claim that Smriti took possession of the Kirti Chakra, a prestigious gallantry award posthumously bestowed upon their son by the government, along with his personal belongings, including a cherished photo album and clothing.

Speaking exclusively to India Today TV, Captain Anshuman Singh's father, Ravi Pratap Singh, revealed that his daughter-in-law not only relocated the official address in her late husband's documents from Lucknow to Gurdaspur but also monopolised all communication regarding their son.

"We married Anshuman with Smriti after his consent. After the wedding, she started staying with my daughter in Noida. On July 19, 2023, when we received information about Anshuman's death, I called them to Lucknow, and we went to Gorakhpur for his last rites. But after tehravi, (a funeral ritual), she (Smriti) insisted on going back to Gurdaspur," said Ravi Pratap Singh.

Recounting the aftermath of Anshuman's tragic demise, Pratap Singh also expressed his dismay at the apparent seizure of the award and belongings by Smriti.

The parents even lamented their inability to even touch the revered Kirti Chakra awarded to his son by the President.

Further, Captain Anshuman Singh's mother, Manju, detailed a distressing incident. She said, "On July 5, I attended the award ceremony at Rashtrapati Bhavan with Smriti. When we were leaving the event, upon the insistence of Army officers, I held the Kirti Chakra for a photo once. But after that, Smriti took the Kirti Chakra from my hands."

Captain Anshuman Singh, hailing from Deoria in Uttar Pradesh, was posthumously lauded with the Kirti Chakra, a distinguished accolade marking his extraordinary valour in the line of duty.

As President Droupadi Murmu conferred the honour upon Smriti Singh and Manju Singh at the ceremony on July 5, a tribute was paid to the gallant soldier who selflessly rescued is fellow mates in shot-circuit fire at the Siachen Glacier.