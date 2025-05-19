Covid-19: Mumbai’s KEM Hospital reports 2 deaths due to comorbidities. Should India be worried?

A 59-year-old woman with cancer and a 14-year-old girl with kidney disease died at BMC-run KEM Hospital in Parel early on May 19. Both were found to be infected with Covid-19 after their death.

However, doctors have clarified that these deaths have not been due to Covid-19. KEM Hospital authorities said that the 14-year-old paediatric patient had nephrotic syndrome and died due to kidney failure. While the cancer patient died of sepsis.

Authorities said that there was no need to panic as viruses, over time, become endemic and lose their severity. KEM Hospital has reported 15 Covid-19 cases over the past two months. All of these cases were mild and flu-like and every patient recovered without complications. It is only in patients with comorbidities that Covid can become serious, but even that has become rare, the authorities added.

Cases spike in Asia

Meanwhile, a fresh wave of COVID-19 is sweeping across parts of Southeast Asia, reigniting concerns over the virus’s resurgence. Cities like Hong Kong and Singapore are seeing sharp increases in cases, hospitalisations, and even fatalities, marking the first major uptick in nearly a year.

In Hong Kong, COVID-19 activity has climbed to a “quite high” level, said Albert Au, head of the Communicable Disease Branch at the Center for Health Protection. Respiratory samples testing positive for the virus have reached their highest point in a year.

Singapore reported a 28% jump in estimated COVID-19 cases, with numbers reaching 14,200 in the first week of May. Hospitalisations surged by around 30% in the same period. The health ministry noted this as the country's first significant update in nearly a year.

China is seeing similar trends, with test positivity rates in hospitals more than doubling in the five weeks leading up to May 4, according to the Chinese CDC. In Thailand, clusters of infections have emerged after the Songkran festival in April.

Should you be worried?

Doctors in Singapore are treating the current wave like a common flu outbreak. Most people are recovering quickly and without complications. Those in high-risk groups have been advised to take extra care. Singapore’s health authorities recommend that vulnerable individuals get an additional vaccine dose around a year after their last shot.

Other simple steps, like regular handwashing, avoiding travel when feeling unwell, and wearing a mask in crowded places, are also advised for people at greater risk, especially in areas seeing a rise in cases.

The latest outbreak is mild and flu-like and every patient recovered without complications. Those who are already vaccinated have little to worry about.