Covid watch: India ramps up vigilance as cases rise in Singapore, Hong Kong; What you need to know

With a fresh rise in Covid-19 cases reported across parts of Asia, Indian health authorities have heightened their vigilance. For now, officials have confirmed that there is no spike in cases within the country. Here is all you need to know:

Singapore’s Ministry of Health reported that weekly cases rose from 11,100 to 14,200 in the first week of May. Hospital admissions also increased, although the number of intensive care cases declined slightly. The dominant variants, KP.1 and KP.2—sub-lineages of JN.1—have not been associated with more severe illness so far. Authorities have urged older adults and vulnerable individuals to stay up to date with vaccinations and wear masks in crowded places.

Hong Kong has also reported its highest Covid-19 activity in over a year. On May 15, health officials urged elderly residents and high-risk groups to get vaccinated. According to the World Health Organization’s March 2025 update, the JN.1 lineage remains the most widely reported globally. Sub-lineages such as KP.2 have become more prevalent but do not appear to increase disease severity. Across the WHO South-East Asia Region, test positivity dropped to 0.5%, with no country reporting an unusual surge.

India ramps up surveillance

In India, the government has ramped up surveillance. A high-level review meeting was convened to assess the domestic situation. The meeting, chaired by the Director General of Health Services, included officials from the NCDC, EMR Division, Disaster Management Cell, ICMR, and central government hospitals. As of May 19, there were 257 active Covid-19 cases in the country, with no hospitalisations reported. Surveillance for respiratory illnesses continues under the Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme and ICMR’s laboratory network.

“The Union Health Ministry remains vigilant and proactive in monitoring the situation closely, ensuring that appropriate measures are in place to safeguard public health,” the ministry said in an official statement.

According to WHO, the South-East Asia Region recorded 2,006 new cases during the four weeks ending early March—a 9% rise compared to the previous 28-day period. However, no country reported a sharp increase of 20% or more. Test positivity across seven reporting countries declined from 1.8% to 0.5%. Thailand reported the most new cases (1,884), followed by Indonesia (65). No country crossed the 10% positivity threshold that would signal elevated SARS-CoV-2 activity. In Singapore and Hong Kong, most new infections remain mild, with no evidence of increased severity or mortality.

Understanding the JN.1 Variant

The JN.1 variant, a descendant of the Omicron lineage, carries around 30 mutations—more than most variants currently circulating—raising concerns about its ability to evade immunity from vaccines or previous infections.

Dr. Manisha Arora, Director of Internal Medicine at CK Birla Hospital, Delhi, explained that these mutations make JN.1 more contagious and capable of spreading efficiently. “However, its symptoms are similar to those of other COVID-19 variants, including sore throat, dry cough, nasal congestion, fever, fatigue, headache, muscle pain, diarrhea, and vomiting—typical of many viral illnesses,” she said, adding that JN.1 does not seem to cause more severe illness than earlier Omicron strains.

In India, over 250 cases of the JN.1 variant have been reported across several states, including Kerala, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Gujarat, and Tamil Nadu.

Testing remains accessible in India

While many private laboratories have scaled back Covid testing due to low demand, testing remains accessible at government hospitals, public health centres, and airports. Some ICMR-approved private labs also continue to offer the service. Home testing kits are available in pharmacies and online.

“With the recent emergence of the COVID-19 JN.1 variant, we are fully prepared and committed to supporting public health through accurate, timely, and advanced diagnostics. Our testing infrastructure is equipped to meet current needs and remains aligned with government advisories,” said Dr. Kirti Chadha, Chief Scientific and Innovation Officer at Metropolis Healthcare.

She added that Metropolis offers a comprehensive range of COVID-19 testing options, all priced in line with government norms. “These include real-time RT-PCR tests for precise detection, Rapid Antigen Tests (RAT) for quick screening, and Multiplex PCR tests that can simultaneously detect COVID-19 along with other respiratory viruses presenting with similar flu-like symptoms,” she said.

Health authorities advise those experiencing respiratory symptoms to consult a healthcare professional and undergo testing if recommended. Home kits—intended for mild or suspected cases—provide results within minutes. Doctors emphasized that positive cases should be reported to local health authorities through official channels.

Currently, there is no advisory for mass testing or movement restrictions. However, doctors said that testing remains critical. RT-PCR continues to be the gold standard for Covid-19 detection, particularly during the first week of symptoms, as it identifies the virus’s genetic material.

“While routine testing through RT-PCR or antigen tests is available at hospitals and diagnostic laboratories, identifying specific variants like JN.1 requires genomic sequencing, which is usually conducted at national virology laboratories. India’s extensive experience with large-scale Covid testing means that most hospital labs are well-equipped and ready to increase testing capacity if demand rises,” Dr. Arora added.