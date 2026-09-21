Cyber hits to fake news: Vaishnaw warns of foul play against India’s semiconductor push 

Speaking to NDTV, the minister cautioned that India’s rise in the critical chip sector has placed a direct target on its back, urging industry leaders to brace for coordinated cyber assaults, disinformation, and physical disruptions.

"Remember, when Apple's manufacturing started, some people did food poisoning. An organisation like Reuters ran such fake news that married women were not allowed (to work). They ran such things. Electricity wires were cut. There were many such incidents. People didn't like India to come up as a manufacturer; they tried all tricks...There was an attempt to sabotage in every way," Vaishnaw said, reflecting on the friction that shadowed India's early smartphone manufacturing push.

The minister stressed that a similar pushback is bound to emerge as India establishes itself in the high-stakes microchip landscape — a domain long dominated by powerhouses like Taiwan, South Korea, and the United States, with China rapidly scaling up its own footprint.

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"Now that challenge will also come. This is the beginning. And the world has taken note of it. So once people start feeling that a new country has come into this industry, there will be people who support us, but there will also be people who oppose us. And those who oppose it will cause problems," he noted. "I have told the entire industry, be prepared for such incidents now...This will definitely happen."

Highlighting the vulnerabilities, Vaishnaw outlined three primary vectors of potential disruption facing domestic and global stakeholders: targeted digital breaches, sustained disinformation campaigns, and physical interference at fabrication facilities.

"We will face cyber attacks. People will spread a lot of fake news. They will also try to do all kinds of physical attacks," Vaishnaw emphasized. "We have to be prepared for this because this is a strategic industry. This is not an industry where people will give in so easily. So we have to make our space."

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Semiconductors have shifted from simple commercial components to vital national security assets, powering everything from everyday smartphones and supercomputers to advanced military hardware. Global supply chain crunches and the explosion of artificial intelligence capabilities have forced major economies to prioritize domestic production and safeguard their technological sovereignty.

The government’s proactive stance comes on the heels of the conclusion of SEMICON India 2026, held between September 17 and September 19. The event drew nearly 300 international companies across 52 nations and yielded 56 strategic MoUs, announcements, and joint initiatives, underlining India’s growing influence in the global chip ecosystem.