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Accel, Tiger Global-backed Moneyview IPO opens on Sept 24; check price band, size & all key details

Accel, Tiger Global-backed Moneyview IPO opens on Sept 24; check price band, size & all key details

Backed by marquee names Digital lending platform Moneyview will launch its IPO for subscription on September 24 and close on September 28.

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Pawan Kumar Nahar
Pawan Kumar Nahar
  • Updated Sep 21, 2026 9:11 AM IST
Accel, Tiger Global-backed Moneyview IPO opens on Sept 24; check price band, size & all key details Moneyview operates as a digital financial services platform that connects users with banks, non-banking financial companies, insurers and other financial institutions.

Digital lending platform Moneyview, backed by investors including Accel, Tiger Global and Ribbit Capital, has fixed the price band for its initial public offering at Rs 32-34 per equity share. The IPO will open for subscription on September 24 and close on September 28, with the company aiming to raise Rs 1,091.61 crore.

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The anchor investor portion will open on September 23. Investors can bid for a minimum of 441 shares and in multiples thereof. At the upper end of the price band, Moneyview will have an implied market capitalisation of Rs 5,984.79 crore. Share allotment is expected to be finalised on September 29, while trading in the shares is scheduled to begin on October 1.

According to the red herring prospectus filed on September 20, the company has recently reduced the overall issue size. The IPO comprises a fresh issue of Rs 750 crore and an offer for sale of up to 10.04 crore equity shares by promoters and existing investors.
 
Founders and promoters Puneet Agarwal and Sanjay Aggarwal, along with Accel, Tiger Global Management, Ribbit Capital, DI Investment and Crimson Winter, will be selling shareholders in the OFS. Of the total issue size, 50 per cent has been reserved for qualified institutional buyers, 15 per cent for non-institutional investors and 35 per cent for retail investors.

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Moneyview operates as a digital financial services platform that connects users with banks, non-banking financial companies, insurers and other financial institutions. As of June 2026, it had 14.03 crore registered users and 48 financial partners. The company launched personal loans with lending institutions in FY17 and began on-balance-sheet lending through its material subsidiary, Whizdm Finance, in FY20. It has since expanded into insurance, credit cards, digital gold, payments and earned wage access.

As of September 20, Accel was the largest shareholder with a 21.89 per cent stake, followed by Tiger Global Group through Internet Fund III with 13.79 per cent. Sanjay Aggarwal held 10.33 per cent, while Ribbit Capital and Puneet Agarwal held 10.2 per cent and 8.66 per cent, respectively.

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Moneyview plans to use Rs 325 crore from the fresh issue proceeds to support growth in loan disbursals under default loss guarantee arrangements and Rs 250 crore to strengthen Whizdm Finance's capital base, with the balance for general corporate purposes.

Profit rose 158.8 per cent year-on-year to Rs 173.8 crore in the June 2026 quarter, while revenue from operations increased 50.2 per cent to Rs 1,041.1 crore. For FY26, profit rose 1 per cent to Rs 242.7 crore and revenue increased 43.3 per cent to Rs 3,351.2 crore. Axis Capital, BofA Securities India, IIFL Capital Services and Kotak Mahindra Capital Company are managing the issue.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
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ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Pawan Kumar Nahar
Pawan Kumar Nahar

Pawan Nahar is a financial journalist with over a decade in journalism, saying good morning to BSE's Sensex and NSE Nifty50. Keen follower of IPOs, he also tracks cryptos, and personal finance — covering everything one can invest in. Known for due diligence and fluent Hindi, he blends insight with engaging storytelling. A YouTube learner beyond work, he enjoys cooking, poetry, traveling, and gaming.

Published on: Sep 21, 2026 9:11 AM IST
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