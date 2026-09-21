Accel, Tiger Global-backed Moneyview IPO opens on Sept 24; check price band, size & all key details

According to the red herring prospectus filed on September 20, the company has recently reduced the overall issue size. The IPO comprises a fresh issue of Rs 750 crore and an offer for sale of up to 10.04 crore equity shares by promoters and existing investors.



Founders and promoters Puneet Agarwal and Sanjay Aggarwal, along with Accel, Tiger Global Management, Ribbit Capital, DI Investment and Crimson Winter, will be selling shareholders in the OFS. Of the total issue size, 50 per cent has been reserved for qualified institutional buyers, 15 per cent for non-institutional investors and 35 per cent for retail investors.

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Moneyview operates as a digital financial services platform that connects users with banks, non-banking financial companies, insurers and other financial institutions. As of June 2026, it had 14.03 crore registered users and 48 financial partners. The company launched personal loans with lending institutions in FY17 and began on-balance-sheet lending through its material subsidiary, Whizdm Finance, in FY20. It has since expanded into insurance, credit cards, digital gold, payments and earned wage access.

As of September 20, Accel was the largest shareholder with a 21.89 per cent stake, followed by Tiger Global Group through Internet Fund III with 13.79 per cent. Sanjay Aggarwal held 10.33 per cent, while Ribbit Capital and Puneet Agarwal held 10.2 per cent and 8.66 per cent, respectively.

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Moneyview plans to use Rs 325 crore from the fresh issue proceeds to support growth in loan disbursals under default loss guarantee arrangements and Rs 250 crore to strengthen Whizdm Finance's capital base, with the balance for general corporate purposes.

Profit rose 158.8 per cent year-on-year to Rs 173.8 crore in the June 2026 quarter, while revenue from operations increased 50.2 per cent to Rs 1,041.1 crore. For FY26, profit rose 1 per cent to Rs 242.7 crore and revenue increased 43.3 per cent to Rs 3,351.2 crore. Axis Capital, BofA Securities India, IIFL Capital Services and Kotak Mahindra Capital Company are managing the issue.