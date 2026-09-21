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Jindal Supreme IPO: How to check allotment status on Bigshare, BSE, NSE, fresh GMP & listing date

Jindal Supreme IPO: How to check allotment status on Bigshare, BSE, NSE, fresh GMP & listing date

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Jindal Supreme (India) IPO allotment status: Check allotment odds, how to verify your share status on Bigshare Services, NSE and BSE, latest GMP and listing date.

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Pawan Kumar Nahar
Pawan Kumar Nahar
  • Updated Sep 21, 2026 10:22 AM IST
Jindal Supreme IPO: How to check allotment status on Bigshare, BSE, NSE, fresh GMP & listing dateThe IPO of Jindal Supreme (India) was sold in the price band of Rs 88-93 apiece between September 16-18 to raise Rs 125 crore.

Jindal Supreme, whose IPO witnessed decent demand, is set to finalize the basis of allotment of its equity shares on Monday, September 21. The investors bidding for the IPO may check the status of their application status on the websites of the registrar, NSE or BSE. However, those who shall not get the allotment will see their mandate revoked by the same day.

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What are the odds of getting shares or allotment odds in the Jindal Supreme (India)  IPO?

Based on the bidding, here are the allotment odds for the Jindal Supreme (India) IPO:

  • Big HNI category (bNII): 1 investors out of 62 investors will get 2,254 shares (Probability: 1.61 per cent)
  • Small HNI category(sNII): 1 investors out of 357 investors will get 2,254 shares (Probability: 0.28 per cent)
  • Retail category: 1 investors out of 126 investors will get 161 shares (Probability: 0.79 per cent)


Here's how the applicants, who had bid for the issue of Jindal Supreme (India) on the website of Registrar:

  • Go to the web portal of Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd
  • Select the server of your choice
  • Select the IPO in dropbox whose name will be populated only if the allotment is finalized
  • You shall be required to select either one of the three modes: Application number/CAF No, Beneficiary ID, or PAN ID.
  • Enter the details of the mode you selected in Step 2
  • For security purposes, fill the captcha accurately
  • Hit Search to know your allotment status.


On the website of NSE

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  • Visit NSE's IPO allotment page
  • Select ‘Equity & SME IPO Bid details’.
  • Under ‘Select Symbol’, choose ‘JSIPL’.
  • Put in your PAN No. and Application No.
  • Click on ‘Submit’ to proceed
     

On the website of BSE

  • Visit BSE's IPO allotment page
  • Under the issue type, click Equity
  • Under the issue name, select Jindal Supreme (India) Limited in the dropbox
  • Write the application number
  • Add the PAN card ID
  • Click on 'I am not a Robot' and hit search button


To recall, the IPO of Jindal Supreme (India) was sold in the price band of Rs 88-93 apiece between September 16-18. The company sold the issue with a lot size or 161 equity shares and its multiples thereafter. It raised a total of Rs 125 crore via IPO, with issue being overall subscription a sold 181.07 times, fetching over 20.38 lakh applications and bids worth close to 16,440 crore.

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On an individual basis, the portion reserved for non-institutional investors (NIIs) saw subscription of 327.99 times, while the portion for qualified institutional bidders (QIBs) was subscribed more than 126.41 times. The allocation for retail investors was subscribed 149.34 times during the three-day subscription period.

Despite strong subscription, the grey market premium (GMP) of Jindal Supreme (India) remained stable. Last heard, Jindal Supreme (India) IPO was commanding a GMP of Rs 26-29 apiece, suggesting an upside potential of around 28-31 per cent for the investors. Its premium stood around Rs 25-30 during the initial days of bidding.

Sarthi Capital Advisors is the sole book running lead manager and Bigshare Services is the registrar of the issue. Refunds of the bidding amount are expected to be processed by Tuesday, September 22. Shares of the company shall be listed on both BSE Ltd and NSE on Wednesday, September 23.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
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ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Pawan Kumar Nahar
Pawan Kumar Nahar

Pawan Nahar is a financial journalist with over a decade in journalism, saying good morning to BSE's Sensex and NSE Nifty50. Keen follower of IPOs, he also tracks cryptos, and personal finance — covering everything one can invest in. Known for due diligence and fluent Hindi, he blends insight with engaging storytelling. A YouTube learner beyond work, he enjoys cooking, poetry, traveling, and gaming.

Published on: Sep 21, 2026 10:19 AM IST
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