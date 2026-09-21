Jindal Supreme IPO: How to check allotment status on Bigshare, BSE, NSE, fresh GMP & listing date

Based on the bidding, here are the allotment odds for the Jindal Supreme (India) IPO:

Big HNI category (bNII): 1 investors out of 62 investors will get 2,254 shares (Probability: 1.61 per cent)

Small HNI category(sNII): 1 investors out of 357 investors will get 2,254 shares (Probability: 0.28 per cent)

Retail category: 1 investors out of 126 investors will get 161 shares (Probability: 0.79 per cent)



Here's how the applicants, who had bid for the issue of Jindal Supreme (India) on the website of Registrar:

Go to the web portal of Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd

Select the server of your choice

Select the IPO in dropbox whose name will be populated only if the allotment is finalized

You shall be required to select either one of the three modes: Application number/CAF No, Beneficiary ID, or PAN ID.

Enter the details of the mode you selected in Step 2

For security purposes, fill the captcha accurately

Hit Search to know your allotment status.



On the website of NSE

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Visit NSE's IPO allotment page

Select ‘Equity & SME IPO Bid details’.

Under ‘Select Symbol’, choose ‘JSIPL’.

Put in your PAN No. and Application No.

Click on ‘Submit’ to proceed



On the website of BSE

Visit BSE's IPO allotment page

Under the issue type, click Equity

Under the issue name, select Jindal Supreme (India) Limited in the dropbox

Write the application number

Add the PAN card ID

Click on 'I am not a Robot' and hit search button



To recall, the IPO of Jindal Supreme (India) was sold in the price band of Rs 88-93 apiece between September 16-18. The company sold the issue with a lot size or 161 equity shares and its multiples thereafter. It raised a total of Rs 125 crore via IPO, with issue being overall subscription a sold 181.07 times, fetching over 20.38 lakh applications and bids worth close to 16,440 crore.

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On an individual basis, the portion reserved for non-institutional investors (NIIs) saw subscription of 327.99 times, while the portion for qualified institutional bidders (QIBs) was subscribed more than 126.41 times. The allocation for retail investors was subscribed 149.34 times during the three-day subscription period.

Despite strong subscription, the grey market premium (GMP) of Jindal Supreme (India) remained stable. Last heard, Jindal Supreme (India) IPO was commanding a GMP of Rs 26-29 apiece, suggesting an upside potential of around 28-31 per cent for the investors. Its premium stood around Rs 25-30 during the initial days of bidding.

Sarthi Capital Advisors is the sole book running lead manager and Bigshare Services is the registrar of the issue. Refunds of the bidding amount are expected to be processed by Tuesday, September 22. Shares of the company shall be listed on both BSE Ltd and NSE on Wednesday, September 23.