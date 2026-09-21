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Box Office showdown: Mirzapur crosses ₹300 cr worldwide, but Hanuman Ansh rules as it nears ₹350 cr

Box Office showdown: Mirzapur crosses ₹300 cr worldwide, but Hanuman Ansh rules as it nears ₹350 cr

Hanuman Ansh is in its seventh week with strong weekday holds; Mirzapur achieved most of its business in the first two weeks.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Sep 21, 2026 9:53 AM IST
Box Office showdown: Mirzapur crosses ₹300 cr worldwide, but Hanuman Ansh rules as it nears ₹350 crMirzapur vs Hanuman Ansh box office

Two very different films have dominated India’s box office in September 2026: the low-budget devotional blockbuster Hanuman Ansh and the star-driven crime thriller Mirzapur The Movie. As of mid-September, both have crossed major milestones, with Hanuman Ansh leading in India net collections while Mirzapur races ahead globally.

According to trade tracker Sacnilk, Hanuman Ansh has shown remarkable longevity. By Day 45 (September 20), the film had collected ₹277.18 crore net in India and ₹321.05 crore gross domestically, with a worldwide gross of approximately ₹347.05 crore.

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Mirzapur The Movie, meanwhile, has been a fast starter. By Day 17 (September 20), it had amassed ₹215.70 crore net in India, ₹256.84 crore gross domestically, and a worldwide gross of ₹308.84 crore. The film had already cemented its place among 2026’s biggest Bollywood hits.

Collection trend

In the most recent reported days, Hanuman Ansh continued its unprecedented seventh-week run with a sharp surge: on Day 45 (Sunday, September 20), Hanuman Ansh is estimated to have added about ₹13.75 crore net in India, on Day 44 (Saturday, September 19), the devotional film earned an estimated ₹9.75 crore net in India, taking its global tally to around ₹329.30 crore.

MUST READ: Who is Anupriya Nagar? The economics student who invested one-third of Hanuman Ansh’s reported ₹2-crore budget

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Just before that, on Day 43 (Friday, September 18), it had collected about ₹5.00 crore net in India, and on Day 42 (Thursday, September 17), around ₹6.25 crore net, showing steady weekday holds ahead of the weekend jump.

By contrast, Mirzapur The Movie has entered a steep tail-end phase: on Day 17 (Sunday, September 20) it added roughly ₹5.00 crore net across 4,402 shows, after Day 16 (Saturday) contributed around ₹4.50 crore net and Day 15 (Friday) about ₹2.75 crore net as third-week drops set in. Together, the latest numbers underscore Hanuman Ansh’s late-stage momentum against Mirzapur’s front-loaded, star-driven performance.

Key milestones: Hanuman Ansh vs Mirzapur

Hanuman Ansh has rewritten the rulebook for low-budget devotional cinema, crossing the ₹200 crore India net mark in just over five weeks and later surpassing ₹258 crore net domestically by Day 44, with its worldwide gross approaching ₹330 crore — all on a reported budget of around ₹2 crore.

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In comparison, Mirzapur The Movie achieved rapid scale: it joined the ₹200 crore India net club by Day 14, entered the top 50 Week 2 collections with about ₹55 crore in its second week, and became the fourth Bollywood film of 2026 to cross ₹300 crore worldwide.

DO CHECKOUT: 51st Toronto Int'l Film Festival: 'Delhi Crime' fame Richie Mehta's Phoolan earns standing ovation

While Mirzapur relied on star power and a fast start to hit big numbers early, Hanuman Ansh built its milestones through sustained word-of-mouth and multi-week longevity, making their respective paths to success. Hanuman Ansh is in its seventh week with strong weekday holds; Mirzapur achieved most of its business in the first two weeks.

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Business Today Desk
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Published on: Sep 21, 2026 9:53 AM IST
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