Box Office showdown: Mirzapur crosses ₹300 cr worldwide, but Hanuman Ansh rules as it nears ₹350 cr

Mirzapur The Movie, meanwhile, has been a fast starter. By Day 17 (September 20), it had amassed ₹215.70 crore net in India, ₹256.84 crore gross domestically, and a worldwide gross of ₹308.84 crore. The film had already cemented its place among 2026’s biggest Bollywood hits.

Collection trend

In the most recent reported days, Hanuman Ansh continued its unprecedented seventh-week run with a sharp surge: on Day 45 (Sunday, September 20), Hanuman Ansh is estimated to have added about ₹13.75 crore net in India, on Day 44 (Saturday, September 19), the devotional film earned an estimated ₹9.75 crore net in India, taking its global tally to around ₹329.30 crore.

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Just before that, on Day 43 (Friday, September 18), it had collected about ₹5.00 crore net in India, and on Day 42 (Thursday, September 17), around ₹6.25 crore net, showing steady weekday holds ahead of the weekend jump.

By contrast, Mirzapur The Movie has entered a steep tail-end phase: on Day 17 (Sunday, September 20) it added roughly ₹5.00 crore net across 4,402 shows, after Day 16 (Saturday) contributed around ₹4.50 crore net and Day 15 (Friday) about ₹2.75 crore net as third-week drops set in. Together, the latest numbers underscore Hanuman Ansh’s late-stage momentum against Mirzapur’s front-loaded, star-driven performance.

Key milestones: Hanuman Ansh vs Mirzapur

Hanuman Ansh has rewritten the rulebook for low-budget devotional cinema, crossing the ₹200 crore India net mark in just over five weeks and later surpassing ₹258 crore net domestically by Day 44, with its worldwide gross approaching ₹330 crore — all on a reported budget of around ₹2 crore.

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In comparison, Mirzapur The Movie achieved rapid scale: it joined the ₹200 crore India net club by Day 14, entered the top 50 Week 2 collections with about ₹55 crore in its second week, and became the fourth Bollywood film of 2026 to cross ₹300 crore worldwide.

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While Mirzapur relied on star power and a fast start to hit big numbers early, Hanuman Ansh built its milestones through sustained word-of-mouth and multi-week longevity, making their respective paths to success. Hanuman Ansh is in its seventh week with strong weekday holds; Mirzapur achieved most of its business in the first two weeks.