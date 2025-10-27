Cyclone Montha to make landfall on Oct 28; Odisha begins evacuation, deploys NDRF, ODRAF teams

Cyclone Montha: The Odisha government initiated evacuation measures on Sunday, moving residents from high-risk zones as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast the formation of a cyclonic storm, Montha, by Monday morning following a deep depression in the Bay of Bengal. Disaster response teams were deployed across eight districts, and the IMD reported the depression was 790 km south-southeast of Visakhapatnam and 900 km south-southeast of Gopalpur.

Advertisement

Related Articles

The IMD said that cyclonic storm ‘Montha’ moved west-northwestwards at 16 kmph in the past three hours. The storm is expected to continue moving west-northwestwards over the southwest and adjoining west-central Bay of Bengal for the next 12 hours. After that, it is likely to turn northwestwards and then north-northwestwards, intensifying into a severe cyclonic storm by the morning of October 28.

Continuing its north-northwestward movement, the storm is very likely to cross the Andhra Pradesh coast between Machilipatnam and Kalingapatnam near Kakinada during the evening or night of October 28. It is expected to make landfall as a severe cyclonic storm with maximum sustained wind speeds of 90-100 kmph, gusting up to 110 kmph.

Though landfall is expected near Kakinada in Andhra Pradesh, about 200 km from Odisha's Malkangiri, 15 Odisha districts could be impacted, with eight districts facing the highest risk of heavy rainfall and strong winds.

Advertisement

The Odisha administration has cancelled government employees' leave in nine districts, closed Anganwadi centres and schools until October 30, and restricted tourists from Puri's beaches. Evacuation efforts, focusing on vulnerable groups including pregnant women and the elderly, are expected to conclude by Monday evening.

Over 5,000 personnel from the Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force (ODRAF), National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), and Fire Service have been mobilised in 128 teams to assist evacuation and prepare for rescue operations. Eight districts – Malkangiri, Koraput, Nabarangpur, Rayagada, Gajapati, Ganjam, Kandhamal, and Kalahandi – are under special watch, with equipment and teams ready to clear roads and address hazards. Landslides are a significant concern, with Gajapati district authorities identifying 139 vulnerable sites.

Rainfall is forecast to begin on Monday, intensifying on October 28 and 29. The IMD has issued Distant Cautionary Signal No-I at all Odisha ports, advising fishermen not to venture into the sea until October 29. Loudspeakers and megaphones are being used to warn those at sea to return.

Advertisement

A 'red warning' for extremely heavy rainfall and strong winds (gusting up to 80kmph) has been issued for Malkangiri, Koraput, Nabarangpur, Rayagada, Gajapati, Ganjam, Kandhamal, and Kalahandi districts.

Gajapati District Collector Madhumita noted that 139 places have been identified that are vulnerable to landslides.