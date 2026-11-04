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Cyclone Murasu: Heavy rain floods Vijayawada roads, traffic hit; schools shut in two districts

Cyclone Murasu: Heavy rain floods Vijayawada roads, traffic hit; schools shut in two districts

Vijayawada division recorded cumulative rainfall of 438.8 mm by 5 pm on Tuesday, the highest among the three divisions in the district

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Nov 4, 2026 2:20 PM IST
Cyclone Murasu: Heavy rain floods Vijayawada roads, traffic hit; schools shut in two districtsA drone view shows vehicles stranded along the inundated National Highway 16 (NH-16) near Ichchapuram following flash floods caused by Cyclone 'Arnab', in Srikakulam district, Andhra Pradesh. (Photo: PTI)

Heavy rainfall triggered by Cyclone Murasu flooded several roads in Vijayawada, disrupting traffic and affecting normal life across the city. Waterlogging was reported in multiple localities after intense downpours on Tuesday, following which authorities announced the closure of educational institutions in NTR and Krishna districts on Wednesday as a precautionary measure.

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Several parts of Vijayawada witnessed water accumulation, making commuting difficult for motorists and pedestrians. Areas including Bhavanipuram, Nirmala Convent Road, EV Manor Road, Polyclinic Road and Eluru Road were among the affected stretches. Water levels reportedly reached knee height near the lower bridge close to the bus stand, while ankle-deep waterlogging was observed in other parts of the city.

READ THIS: Delhi chokes again: AQI climbs to 379, air quality crosses ‘severe’ mark in parts of national capital

The heavy rainfall also led to tree branches falling in Chitti Nagar, raising concerns over road safety. Traffic movement slowed on several roads as commuters navigated waterlogged stretches amid adverse weather conditions.

Vijayawada records heavy rainfall

Vijayawada division recorded cumulative rainfall of 438.8 mm by 5 pm on Tuesday, the highest among the three divisions in the district. NTR district recorded cumulative rainfall of 857.8 mm during the reported period.

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The intense downpour affected daily activities and exposed the difficulties of managing rainwater in low-lying urban areas. Waterlogged roads increased commuting challenges, while the possibility of further rainfall kept residents and authorities on alert.

Schools closed in NTR and Krishna districts

Authorities ordered the closure of all educational institutions in NTR and Krishna districts on Wednesday in view of the prevailing weather conditions. The decision was taken as a precaution to protect students and staff from potential risks associated with heavy rain and difficult road conditions.

Air services were also affected. Fly91 cancelled its Hyderabad–Vijayawada–Hyderabad flights, IC 3305 and IC 3306, scheduled for Tuesday.

ALSO READ: After Arnab, now Cyclone Murasu heading for Andhra. When will it make landfall?

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Cyclone Murasu weakens after crossing Andhra Pradesh coast

Cyclone Murasu crossed the south Andhra Pradesh coast near Ongole in the early hours of Tuesday, bringing heavy rainfall and strong winds to parts of the state. The weather system subsequently weakened as it moved inland, although rainfall-related disruptions continued in affected areas.

The impact of the cyclone extended beyond Vijayawada, with adverse weather conditions affecting transport and everyday activities across parts of coastal Andhra Pradesh.

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Published on: Nov 4, 2026 2:20 PM IST
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