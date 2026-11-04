Delhi chokes again: AQI climbs to 379, air quality crosses ‘severe’ mark in parts of national capital

An AQI between 301 and 400 is classified as ‘very poor’, a level at which prolonged exposure can cause respiratory illness for most people. Several localities have already crossed the ‘severe’ threshold of 400, where the air poses a serious health risk even for healthy individuals.

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Hotspots Cross Severe Mark

On Tuesday, Jahangirpuri recorded the capital’s worst reading at an AQI of 449, followed by Rohini at 429 and Punjabi Bagh at 424, according to CPCB figures. Vivek Vihar, Alipur, Narela and Bawana also recorded readings above 400.

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The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) has attributed the sudden spike to unfavourable meteorological conditions, including north-westerly winds that are carrying pollutants toward Delhi-NCR.

Forecasts from the India Meteorological Department (IMD) and the Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology suggest air quality may remain in the ‘very poor’ range in the coming days.

GRAP-II Curbs In Force

With air quality entering the ‘very poor’ bracket, authorities have enforced Stage II of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP-II). The measures include intensified checks on vehicles entering Delhi, with traffic police inspecting pollution-under-control certificates and restricting entry of vehicles below BS-IV emission norms at borders.

The restrictions have already affected commuters, with long queues and traffic congestion at Delhi’s borders as checks were tightened. Officials will review the situation through the day, with stricter GRAP measures possible if the AQI moves deeper into the ‘severe’ category.

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What Residents Should Do

Health experts typically advise children, senior citizens and people with asthma, heart disease or other respiratory conditions to limit outdoor activity during ‘very poor’ air days. Residents are also advised to use masks outdoors where feasible, keep windows closed during peak smog hours and use air purifiers indoors where available.

With Diwali approaching and weather conditions unlikely to improve immediately, Delhi’s pollution crisis is set to remain a key concern for policymakers and residents in the days ahead.