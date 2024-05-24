Cyclone Remal may reach West Bengal by Sunday evening; orange alert issued in Kolkata, Howrah, other districts

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Thursday said that cyclonic storm Remal, the cyclonic storm developing in the Bay of Bengal, is likely to hit the coasts of West Bengal and Bangladesh as a severe cyclone on May 26. The cyclonic storm is likely to hit the coasts of West Bengal and Bangladesh on May 26 morning with a speed of 110-120 kmph gusting upto 135 kmph.

"Continuing to move nearly northward, it is very likely to cross Bangladesh and adjoining West Bengal coasts between Sagar Island and Khepapura around the midnight of May 26 as a severe cyclonic storm," the IMD mentioned. The severity of the cyclonic storm is expected to remain for around 24 hours till May 27 morning and will lose intensity thereafter, the IMD added.

Given the cyclonic storm developing in the Bay of Bengal, the Met Department has issued an orange alert for light to moderate rainfall for various districts in West Bengal-- Kolkata, Howrah, Nadia, Jhargram, North 24 Parganas, South 24 Parganas and Purba Medinipur districts.

Besides West Bengal, heavy to very heavy rainfall has been predicted in North Odisha, Mizoram, Tripura, and South Manipur at isolated places on May 26 and 27. The Met Department has also warned of squally weather, with wind speeds expected to range between 40-50 kmph, with gusts reaching upto 60 kmph initially.

If weather conditions deteriorate, the wind speed could escalate significantly peaking at 100-110 kmph with gusts likely touching 120 kmph in the north Bay of Bengal. Fishermen have also been advised to not venture into the Bay of Bengal till Monday morning. They have been advised to return to the coast.

Moreover, the Election Commission of India is on high alert as the cyclone is likely to coincide with polling in the 8 Lok Sabha seats in West Bengal. Polling will take place in Tamluk, Kanthi, Ghatal, Jhargram, Medinipur, Purulia, Bankura and Bishnupur on May 25.

West Bengal chief electoral officer Ariz Aftab directed the superintendents of police and state disaster management officials to take necessary steps to prevent any untoward situation. All necessary measures are in place and additional personnel have been sent to coastal districts, as per sources in the state disaster management department.