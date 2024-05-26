Cyclone Remal to make landfall in Bengal tonight; Trains, flights cancelled: Top 10 latest updates here

Cyclone 'Remal' has intensified into a severe cyclonic storm and is expected to make landfall between Bangladesh and the West Bengal coast by Sunday midnight. The storm will have maximum sustained winds of 110-120 km/h, with gusts up to 135 km/h, according to the Met department.

The severe cyclone is expected to bring extremely heavy rain to the coastal districts of West Bengal and heavy to very heavy rain to Kolkata and nearby areas. The storm will likely move northwards, intensify further, and make landfall between Sagar Island in West Bengal and Khepupara in Bangladesh, near the southwest of Mongla port, by Sunday midnight. It will have maximum sustained winds of 110-120 km/h, with gusts up to 135 km/h, according to the weather office.

Check out the top 10 latest updates on Cyclone 'Remal':