Cyclone Shakti intensifies into severe storm, IMD warns of rough seas off Gujarat, Maharashtra coast

Cyclone Shakti, the first cyclonic storm of the post-monsoon season in the Arabian Sea, has intensified into a severe system with sustained wind speeds of 100 kmph and stronger gusts, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). Officials said on Saturday that the storm is currently moving west-southwestward and is churning the sea as it continues to strengthen.

The IMD said Shakti was centred about 420 km from Dwarka in Gujarat as of Saturday afternoon. The storm is expected to move further into the Arabian Sea and reach the northwest and adjoining west-central regions by Sunday. From Monday morning, the cyclone is likely to recurve east-northeastwards and gradually weaken.

“Cyclone Shakti has intensified into a severe cyclonic storm over the east-central and adjoining northeast Arabian Sea. It is likely to move west-southwestwards and reach the northwest and adjoining west-central Arabian Sea by Sunday, and then recurve east-northeastwards from Monday morning, weakening gradually,” the IMD said in its latest bulletin.

Warnings and Impact

Under the influence of Shakti, sea conditions along and off the Gujarat and north Maharashtra coasts, as well as near the Pakistan coastline, are expected to remain rough to very rough until Sunday. The IMD has advised fishermen not to venture into the northwest, northeast, or central Arabian Sea, and along and off the Gujarat–north Maharashtra coast, until at least Tuesday, citing safety concerns.

Officials have also urged coastal authorities to remain on alert for potential high waves, sea surges, and strong winds. While no direct landfall threat has been issued, the rough weather may disrupt marine activity and small fishing operations in coastal districts.

Cyclone Pattern and Regional Context

In recent years, the Arabian Sea has seen a rise in both the frequency and intensity of cyclones — a pattern linked by meteorologists to warming sea surface temperatures. Historically, the Bay of Bengal has produced a larger share of tropical storms, but recent years have seen notable systems form in the west.

Significant recent examples include Cyclone Tauktae in May 2021, which caused severe damage along the western coast, and Cyclone Biparjoy in June 2023, which originated in the Arabian Sea before striking Gujarat with destructive force.

Name and Origin

The cyclone has been named Shakti, a name contributed by Sri Lanka under the naming convention maintained by the World Meteorological Organisation (WMO) and the United Nations Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific (ESCAP) Panel on Tropical Cyclones. The panel comprises 13 member countries bordering the Bay of Bengal and the Arabian Sea, each responsible for suggesting names from pre-approved lists.

The IMD, which serves as the Regional Specialised Meteorological Centre (RSMC) for tropical cyclones in the North Indian Ocean, officially assigns names to storms based on this regional system.

(With inputs from PTI)