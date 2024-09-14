Cyclone Yagi's new depression might bring another rain spell to Delhi next week, heavy rainfall for East India

North India experienced a temporary respite from wet weather as the depression impacting the region scattered. However, meteorological experts are closely monitoring the remnants of Cyclone Yagi, which are expected to regain strength and potentially develop into a new depression within the next 48 hours.

This approaching weather system has prompted a meteorological alert for Eastern India, particularly in the states of West Bengal, Jharkhand and northern Odisha, where significant rainfall and atmospheric convection are anticipated to escalate.

Areas at Risk from Cyclone Yagi

Experts have noted that Cyclone Yagi's remnants exhibit strong organisation and substantial convection. This has led to predictions that the system may intensify into a depression, or even a deep depression. A 72-hour alert has consequently been issued for West Bengal, Jharkhand, North Odisha, and parts of Bihar in anticipation of heavy rainfall and potential associated risks.

Forecast for Delhi and surrounding areas

After experiencing several days of rain, the weather in Delhi and nearby regions is expected to stabilise as dry air is projected to intrude at middle atmospheric levels, rendering the area largely unsaturated. Although isolated rainfall may occur on Saturday, conditions are forecasted to shift toward dry and clear weather starting Sunday, likely continuing through September 16 and 17.

Meteorological models present three possible scenarios regarding the trajectory of the incoming depression:

1. Dissipation over Madhya Pradesh: The system may lose strength and dissipate upon reaching Madhya Pradesh.



2. Recurrence towards Delhi: There is a chance the system could curve back toward Delhi, leading to another spell of wet weather from September 17 to 20.



3. Movement towards South Rajasthan: The depression may track southward toward Rajasthan as it continues its westward path.

Origin of Cyclone Yagi

Cyclone Yagi originated in the northwest Pacific Ocean as Typhoon Yagi before transitioning into a cyclone with increasing intensity as it moved into the Bay of Bengal. The region's warm waters provided the necessary energy, enabling Yagi to gain strength as it made its approach.

The cyclone followed a well-documented path, beginning as a low-pressure area over the western Pacific. After gaining momentum over the Philippine Sea, it crossed into the Bay of Bengal, where it further intensified due to the warm sea surface temperatures.

Cyclone wreaks havoc

Cyclone Yagi has already wreaked havoc in Asia, with reports indicating that this year's strongest typhoon caused widespread devastation in Vietnam, resulting in the deaths of at least 152 people. Thousands were evacuated as floodwaters from the swollen Red River inundated streets, with landslides compounding the disaster's toll.

