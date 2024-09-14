Delhi weather: IMD predicts light to moderate rain; City records the best AQI of this year

The Regional Meteorological Centre in Delhi has also issued a yellow alert for September 14, indicating the potential for continued adverse weather conditions. Residents have already experienced light to moderate rain this morning, leading to waterlogging and significant traffic disruptions across various areas.

On Friday, the capital city witnessed intense rainfall after the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued an Orange alert. According to IMD data, the city recorded over 1,000 mm of rainfall this month, marking the highest total since 2021 and the second highest in at least the last decade.

The IMD reported that a depression over Southwest Uttar Pradesh had shifted north-northeastward, weakening into a well-marked low-pressure area over northwest Uttar Pradesh as of 8:30 AM IST. This system is expected to weaken over the next 12 hours, yet its impact on Delhi's weather will persist.

The weather agency forecasts ongoing rainfall, coupled with gusty winds reaching speeds of up to 30 km/h, throughout the day. Authorities have warned that this weather pattern may result in waterlogging, particularly in low-lying regions, and could further exacerbate traffic issues.

In addition to the immediate effects of the rain, the persistent downpours have led to some positive environmental outcomes. The Air Quality Index (AQI) in Delhi dropped to 52, the cleanest air observed this year, a stark improvement compared to the previous year's AQI of 45 on the same date.

As a result of the heavy rainfall, Delhi's maximum temperature fell to 27.6 degrees Celsius, six degrees below normal, with a minimum temperature expected to settle at 21 degrees Celsius on Saturday and a maximum of 32 degrees Celsius.

The continuous precipitation has caused significant challenges, including massive waterlogging and the temporary closure of underpasses, leading to traffic snarls and reduced visibility. At Delhi's Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport, at least one flight was diverted due to bad weather, although overall flight operations remained unaffected.

Traffic authorities have advised commuters to stay informed about congestion on their routes and to comply with traffic advisories. On Friday, major roadways, including the Delhi-Gurugram Expressway, faced congestion for approximately three kilometres, particularly in areas like Hero Honda Chowk and Rajiv Chowk.