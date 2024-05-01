scorecardresearch
Business Today
NEWS

NEWS

Dawood Ibrahim will also campaign then: Delhi HC rejects plea for virtual campaigning by arrested politicians in Lok Sabha Elections

While dismissing the plea, the bench led by the Acting Chief Justice stated that if campaigning through this mode was allowed, Dawood Ibrahim and all other feared criminals will create a political party and contest elections and campaigns via video conference.

On Wednesday, the Delhi High Court rejected a petition seeking permission for arrested political figures to campaign via virtual means during the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, deeming the request as "highly adventurous."

While dismissing the plea, the bench led by the Acting Chief Justice stated that if campaigning through this mode was allowed, Dawood Ibrahim and all other feared criminals will create a political party and contest elections and campaigns via video conference. The bench stated that even rapists and murderers will form political parties for this reason.

The bench, which also included Justice Manmeet Pritam Singh Arora, stated, "We are aware of the propaganda behind these types of petitions. We have recently dealt with various petitions and levied fines on petitioners who filed frivolous pleas."

Published on: May 01, 2024, 11:57 AM IST
