Day after SC pulls up air quality panel, Delhi govt unveils 14-point action plan for cleaner air this winter

A day after the Supreme Court blasted the central air quality panel for not taking any action on air pollution, Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai today unveiled a comprehensive 14-point construction guideline as part of the city’s ‘Winter Action Plan’.

The rules aim to tackle dust pollution from the construction sites, which is a major contributor to the city’s declining air quality, Rai said. He added that the guidelines will come into force from October 7 and any violations after this date will lead to severe penalties.

“People involved in any kind of construction work whether private, government or company-driven must ensure compliance with these rules,” Rai emphasised, while addressing a press conference on September 28.

As per the rules stated that all construction areas must be enclosed with tin sheets, vehicles transporting construction materials must have clean tires and materials like sand and gravel must be covered to prevent dust from spilling onto the roads. Repeat offenders will face a halt in the construction activities, the minister added.

Regular water sprinkling at the construction sites is compulsory to control dust. The guidelines mandate provision of dust masks and health kits for workers at all times.

The Delhi government has also deployed 523 teams from 13 departments to monitor compliance. These teams will inspect the construction sites around the clock, ensuring that the new norms are followed to prevent dust pollution, he said.

The anti-dust campaign will run from October 7 to November 7 as part of the winter action plan to tackle pollution in the capital, Rai added.

SC pulls up central panel

On September 27, Supreme Court Justices Abha S Oka and Augustine George Masih expressed their disappointment with the CAQM’s lack of action under the Commission for Air Quality Management in National Capital Region and Adjoining Areas Act, 2021.

Pulling up the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM), the court said not a single committee was formed to tackle the stubble burning issue. “Every year we see stubble burning. There has been total non-compliance of the CAQM Act. Have committees been constituted? Please show us a single step taken. Which directions have you used under the Act? You are silent spectators. You are doing nothing,” the court said.

The two-judge bench said efforts were needed to make sure that the use of stubble burning alternative equipment was used at grassroots level. The court also noted that there were hardly any directions issued under the Act and no action was being taken for violations.

The top court asked the panel to place on record the details of its meetings held and decisions taken.

“Though the commission has taken certain steps, it needs to be more active, and it must ensure that its efforts and directions actually translate into reducing the problem of pollution,” the court said.

Delhi's 'clean AQI' plans

The Delhi government on September 25 finalised its 21-point Winter Action Plan for the city, including work from home (WFH) option to take private cars off the roads and control vehicular pollution. Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai said that drones will also be deployed to check those contributing to air pollution.

Rai said that the odd-even scheme and artificial rain will also be used, as emergency measures if needed. He also said that necessary guidelines will be issued to promote work from home, when the time comes.

Rai said that 360 teams will check Pollution Under Control (PUC) certificates and enforce the ban on 10-year-old diesel and 15-year-old petrol vehicles to control pollution. In addition, traffic police teams will be deployed on 134 roads to reduce congestion and alternative routes will be suggested to the public.

GRAP is categorized into four stages based on Delhi's air quality: Stage I -- ‘Poor’ (AQI 201-300); Stage II -- ‘Very Poor’ (AQI 301-400); Stage III -- ‘Severe’ (AQI 401-450); and Stage IV -- ‘Severe Plus’ (AQI >450).