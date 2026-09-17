Dead rodents, cockroaches found at food unit: FSSAI orders immediate shutdown over safety risks

Officials noted that the combination of pest presence, poor sanitation and structural defects created conditions that could directly compromise food safety and pose a public health risk.

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What inspectors found on the ground

During the visit, teams documented extensive filth across processing and storage zones, including fungal growth, cockroaches, flies, cobwebs and accumulated grime.

Finished goods were stored improperly—stacked too close to walls, without adequate ventilation and alongside expired or unlabelled materials. Waste, rejected stock and scrap had been left in food-handling areas instead of being removed.

Most production containers showed rust and carried deposits of unwanted material, while paint was peeling, floor tiles were broken and dampness was visible in parts of the premises.

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Inspectors reported seeing dead mice, rodents and cockroaches in finished-product and packaging storage sections. Rodent-control boxes were missing and existing pest-control equipment was not working.

Critical records missing

The facility also failed to maintain key food-safety documentation. Teams could not find one year of control-sample testing records, mock recall logs, consumer complaint files, internal training records or audit reports. Basic hygiene infrastructure such as proper handwashing facilities was also lacking.

Licence suspended 'in public interest'

Citing the gravity of the violations, FSSAI suspended Ganesh Products' licence with immediate effect, stating the action was taken in the interest of public health. The suspension will remain in force until further orders.

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Inspectors found items including milk powder, fabric whitener, industrial-grade bleaching agent, refined palm oil, soybean and poster white colour at the site.