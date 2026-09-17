Analogue paneer to be banned all over India? FSSAI chief spills the beans

Will analogue paneer be banned all over India?

Rajit Punhani, chief of the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) said in a recent interaction that the FSSAI is having an all-states meeting next Thursday. "Once all the states give us feedback and if there's a consensus, then we will also ban analogue paneer across the country," he said in an interview with NDTV.

States such as Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Gujarat and a few others have already banned analogue paneer. Punhani added that analogue dairy products such as analogue cheese is famous in certain countries.

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Why is it such a big concern in India?

According to Punhani, paneer is one of the major sources of food and protein in the country.

"But in India, because paneer is one of our major sources of food and protein, so eight states have already banned it because they want to ensure that their consumers get only milk-based paneer," he added.

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What would it mean for restaurants and street food vendors?

If analogue paneer is banned across the country, it would imply that restaurants and street food vendors must completely stop using cheaper vegetable oil and starch-based dairy substitutes.

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Since analogue paneer costs nearly half as much as genuine milk-based paneer, switching to real dairy paneer means kitchens must absorb significantly higher raw material expenses.

Moreover, eateries will have to verify their supply chains, discard synthetic substitutes and update menus to explicitly prove they use real dairy. Non-compliant businesses might face heavy fines, legal penalties or immediate removal from online delivery platforms.

What is analogue paneer?

Analogue paneer is a cheap, factory-made substitute of traditional daily paneer. It is made by replacing pure milk fat and milk solids with vegetable oils (like palm oil), binding agents, stabilisers, thickeners, and artificial whiteners.

MUST READ | What is analogue paneer? Here's how it differs from regular paneer and the simple ways to identify it

How does it impact your health?

Since it contains high levels of trans fats and hydrogenated oil, it can cause bad cholestrol and raise the risk of heart problems. Fillers and starch present in the milk-fat substitute can cause digestive issues such as bloating, gas, and indigestion.

The dense, cheap fats and empty starches can also contribute to rapid weight gain and metabolic disorders. Regular consumption of analogue paneer is linked to a higher risk of type 2 diabetes and high blood pressure.

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It would not support muscle and bone health properly since it has much less protein and calcium than real dairy paneer.