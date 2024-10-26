Deeper conspiracy to 'eliminate' Kejriwal? BJP responds after AAP leaders make allegations on attack

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has expressed serious concerns about what it calls a "deep conspiracy to eliminate" its leader, Arvind Kejriwal. These claims follow an alleged attack on Kejriwal during his 'padyatra' campaign in Vikaspuri, West Delhi. AAP leaders are accusing the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of being behind the incident and have warned that the BJP will be held responsible if any harm comes to Kejriwal.

During a press conference on Saturday, AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh alleged that Kejriwal was attacked by "BJP goons" while campaigning in Vikaspuri. Singh stated, "The police's involvement in this incident shows a serious conspiracy to kill Kejriwal. The BJP has become a threat to his life."

Despite the attack, Singh confirmed that Arvind Kejriwal would proceed with his campaign as scheduled. He expressed worry about the police's lack of action during the incident, implying it showed bias. "If the police were neutral, this wouldn't have happened. From what we understand, the attackers are linked to the BJP's youth wing," he added.

When asked why no formal complaint had been made to the police, Singh stated that it was the police's responsibility to investigate the incident. "The police can acknowledge the incident and carry out their investigation," he said, adding that AAP is currently seeking legal advice for the next steps.

BJP leaders rejected AAP's claims, stating that Kejriwal was simply facing protests from locals unhappy with the dirty water supply in their homes.

In response, Singh emphasized that Kejriwal would "neither stop nor back down" in his efforts for the people of Delhi. He warned, "If anything happens to Kejriwal, the BJP will be held responsible. Even if he gets a scratch, the people of Delhi will seek revenge."