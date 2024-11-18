‘Deeply touched by the warm welcome...’: PM Modi arrives in Rio de Janeiro for 19th G20 Leaders’ Summit 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Brazil on November 18 to attend the two-day G20 Summit. The PM was warmly welcomed by members of the Indian community in Brazil with Sanskrit chants.

Thanking for the lively welcome, PM Modi in a post on X wrote, “Deeply touched by the warm and lively welcome from the Indian community upon arriving in Rio de Janeiro. Their energy reflects the affection that binds us across continents.”

In another post, the PM also shared his anticipation for the summit, “Landed in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, to take part in the G20 Summit. I look forward to the summit deliberations and fruitful talks with various world leaders.”

A celebration of Indian culture in Brazil! Gratitude for a memorable welcome in Rio de Janeiro… pic.twitter.com/osuHGSxpho — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 18, 2024

Before departing, PM Modi said that after India's successful presidency of the G20 Summit last year, Brazil is expected to continue efforts to advance the priorities of the Global South.

The summit will be attended by key global leaders, including Chinese President Xi Jinping and US President Joe Biden, from November 18-19. The prime minister is expected to interact with these leaders. However, it has not yet been finalised whether there will be any formal bilateral discussions beside the summit.

PM will visit Guyana from November 19 to 21 at the invitation of President Mohamed Irfaan Ali in the third and final leg of his trip. It will be the first-ever visit of an Indian prime minister to Guyana in more than 50 years. During his visit, Modi will engage in bilateral talks, interact with the diaspora and address the Guyanese Parliament.

During his visit to Nigeria, Prime Minister Modi was conferred with the country’s national award, the Grand Commander of the Order of the Niger (GCON), making him only the second foreign dignitary to receive the distinction. Queen Elizabeth II is the only other foreign dignitary to be conferred with the award. This was the 17th international award conferred on PM Narendra Modi by a country

His visit to Nigeria was the first trip to the West African country by an Indian prime minister after 17 years.