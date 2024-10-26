Delhi air pollution: Air quality shows improvement ahead of Diwali, AQI up to 'poor' from 'very poor'

As Diwali approaches, the air quality in Delhi has shown a slight improvement, yet it continues to raise concerns among residents and health officials. The Air Quality Index (AQI) recorded an early reading of 237 on Saturday, a notable decrease from Friday’s AQI of 283.

The last checked reading on the air quality monitoring platform showed an AQI reading of 227.

However, certain areas, such as ITI Jahangirpuri, still report elevated pollution levels, with readings reaching 265. Authorities caution that as the festival draws near, pollution levels may worsen significantly, potentially reaching hazardous conditions in the coming days.

In conjunction with these air quality issues, Delhi's weather is also undergoing changes. Residents are anticipating the arrival of cooler temperatures as October comes to a close.

Although daytime temperatures remain warm, with maximums reaching 33°C and minimums at 19°C on Saturday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicts a drop in temperatures around October 30-31. The recent influence of Cyclonic Storm Dana may further affect the weather conditions in the capital over the weekend.

Despite a slight improvement in air quality, health concerns remain prevalent in the city. Smog continues to blanket various regions, contributing to respiratory issues among residents. Hospitals have reported an uptick in patients suffering from ailments such as colds, coughs, and the flu.

In response, Delhi authorities have enacted stage two of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP), providing some relief in areas like Anand Vihar, where the AQI has fallen from previously recorded levels between 300 and 400 to 246.

As the weather shifts, the IMD forecasts a gradual decline in temperatures, signalling the onset of milder winter conditions. Cooler nights and colder weather are expected to emerge after Diwali and Chhath, with more severe winter temperatures anticipated by mid-November.