Delhi air quality: Govt offices to follow staggered timings to reduce traffic, pollution

Delhi air pollution: Delhi Chief Minister Atishi announced staggered timings for government officials in the national capital in order to reduce traffic and the resultant pollution. This comes as the air quality in the city deteriorated to ‘severe’ with a reading of 420 on Friday. Meanwhile, the GRAP-3 measures have also been implemented.

Atishi said the Municipal Corporation of Delhi, the central government and Delhi government officials will all have staggered timings.

“To reduce traffic congestion and associated pollution, Govt offices across Delhi will be following staggered timings:

1. Municipal Corporation of Delhi: 8:30am to 5pm

2. Central Govt: 9am to 5:30pm

3. Delhi Govt: 10am to 6:30pm,” she said.

The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM), meanwhile, imposed GRAP 3 measures as the national capital recorded the worst pollution levels in the country.

Additionally, Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai announced that 106 additional cluster buses will operate in the city, and metro trains will make 60 extra trips. These measures are part of the GRAP-3 actions implemented due to the deteriorating air quality.

During a press briefing, Rai stated that interstate buses, except for e-buses and CNG vehicles, have been banned. Additionally, BS-III petrol and BS-IV diesel four-wheelers are prohibited. To enhance public transport and reduce private vehicle usage, the minister announced the introduction of 106 additional cluster bus services by the Delhi Transport Corporation and 60 extra metro train trips.

Rai mentioned that emergency measures, such as artificial rain, will be considered if the air quality worsens. He added that he would discuss the matter with the Centre again.