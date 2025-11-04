Business Today
Subscribe
PMS TodayBudget 2025US NewsIndiaWeatherBT ShortsNRIEducationElection
BT India 100BT GolfBT Mindrush
Search
Advertisement
News
india
Delhi air quality in ‘very poor’ category, AQI at 309; CM Gupta reviews measures, warns officials against negligence

Delhi air quality in ‘very poor’ category, AQI at 309; CM Gupta reviews measures, warns officials against negligence

Delhi air pollution: CM Rekha Gupta stated that new special teams are being assembled to take stringent action against industrial units and polluting vehicles, including the closure of non-compliant units and seizure of vehicles breaching regulations.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Nov 4, 2025 8:49 AM IST
Delhi air quality in ‘very poor’ category, AQI at 309; CM Gupta reviews measures, warns officials against negligenceDelhi air pollution continues; AQI 'very poor' at 309, as per SAFAR-India

Delhi air quality continued to remain in ‘very poor’ category on Tuesday morning with an overall reading of 309 at 8:30 am. Meanwhile, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has warned officials that any negligence in pollution management will not be tolerated. This comes after the Supreme Court sought reports from the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) and the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) on the defunct air monitoring systems in the national capital.

Advertisement

Related Articles

As per the data on SAFAR-India all monitoring stations were at least in the ‘poor’ category, with some in the ‘very poor’ category reaching a reading of nearly 400. Here are the readings from some of the stations.

  • Anand Vihar – 392
  • CRRI Mathura Road – 322
  • Dwarka Sector 8 – 276
  • ITO – 348
  • Jahangirpuri – 402
  • Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium – 282
  • Lodhi Road – 259
  • Mandir Marg – 271
  • Mundka – 343
  • Narela – 388
  • Nehru Nagar – 323
  • North Campus, DU – 341
  • Okhla Phase 2 – 281
  • Patparganj – 342
  • Punjabi Bagh – 361
  • Pusa – 283
  • RK Puram – 294
  • Rohini – 392
  • Shadipur – 311
  • Sirifort – 297
  • Vivek Vihar – 391

Meanwhile, Delhi CM Rekha Gupta instructed officials that any negligence in pollution control efforts will not be tolerated, and she warned that strict action would be taken against those found guilty of dereliction of duty. Gupta convened a high-level meeting at the Delhi Secretariat to review the pollution situation across the capital, with a focus on intensifying current measures and introducing additional steps as necessary. The chief minister said that controlling pollution remains her government's top priority, and teams have already been formed to act against both industrial units and vehicles contributing to poor air quality.

Advertisement

Gupta emphasised preparedness for the coming winter months and said that, if conditions worsen, the government would consider providing heaters to night-duty security personnel posted in colonies and marketplaces. She stated that new special teams are being assembled to take stringent action against industrial units and polluting vehicles, including the closure of non-compliant units and seizure of vehicles breaching regulations. Reports from these teams will be submitted daily to both the chief minister and the Environment Minister.

The chief minister further ordered the creation of additional teams to prevent garbage burning. Individuals found burning waste will face fines and legal action in accordance with existing regulations. She noted that current interventions aim to transform various pollution “hotspots” into pollution-free zones, with continuous water sprinkling and mechanical dust control operations underway in these areas.

Advertisement

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has been instructed to ensure the regular cleaning of roads, lanes, markets, and colonies, and to remove any accumulated waste immediately.

 

Published on: Nov 4, 2025 8:49 AM IST
    Follow Us onChannel
    Post a comment0

    TOP STORIES

    TOP VIDEOS

    market today