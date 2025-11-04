Delhi air quality in ‘very poor’ category, AQI at 309; CM Gupta reviews measures, warns officials against negligence

Delhi air quality continued to remain in ‘very poor’ category on Tuesday morning with an overall reading of 309 at 8:30 am. Meanwhile, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has warned officials that any negligence in pollution management will not be tolerated. This comes after the Supreme Court sought reports from the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) and the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) on the defunct air monitoring systems in the national capital.

As per the data on SAFAR-India all monitoring stations were at least in the ‘poor’ category, with some in the ‘very poor’ category reaching a reading of nearly 400. Here are the readings from some of the stations.

Anand Vihar – 392

CRRI Mathura Road – 322

Dwarka Sector 8 – 276

ITO – 348

Jahangirpuri – 402

Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium – 282

Lodhi Road – 259

Mandir Marg – 271

Mundka – 343

Narela – 388

Nehru Nagar – 323

North Campus, DU – 341

Okhla Phase 2 – 281

Patparganj – 342

Punjabi Bagh – 361

Pusa – 283

RK Puram – 294

Rohini – 392

Shadipur – 311

Sirifort – 297

Vivek Vihar – 391

Meanwhile, Delhi CM Rekha Gupta instructed officials that any negligence in pollution control efforts will not be tolerated, and she warned that strict action would be taken against those found guilty of dereliction of duty. Gupta convened a high-level meeting at the Delhi Secretariat to review the pollution situation across the capital, with a focus on intensifying current measures and introducing additional steps as necessary. The chief minister said that controlling pollution remains her government's top priority, and teams have already been formed to act against both industrial units and vehicles contributing to poor air quality.

Gupta emphasised preparedness for the coming winter months and said that, if conditions worsen, the government would consider providing heaters to night-duty security personnel posted in colonies and marketplaces. She stated that new special teams are being assembled to take stringent action against industrial units and polluting vehicles, including the closure of non-compliant units and seizure of vehicles breaching regulations. Reports from these teams will be submitted daily to both the chief minister and the Environment Minister.

The chief minister further ordered the creation of additional teams to prevent garbage burning. Individuals found burning waste will face fines and legal action in accordance with existing regulations. She noted that current interventions aim to transform various pollution “hotspots” into pollution-free zones, with continuous water sprinkling and mechanical dust control operations underway in these areas.

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has been instructed to ensure the regular cleaning of roads, lanes, markets, and colonies, and to remove any accumulated waste immediately.