Delhi airport issues dense fog alert, over 100 flights impacted

Delhi airport has issued a dense fog alert, urging fliers to stay updated about the flight details. The average delay for flights is reportedly 50 minutes.

Major airlines such as IndiGo, SpiceJet and Vistara said bad weather conditions in Delhi and Kolkata may impact flights. Major airlines such as IndiGo, SpiceJet and Vistara said bad weather conditions in Delhi and Kolkata may impact flights.

Delhi weather updates: The national capital continued to be under dense fog grip on Monday that delayed as many as 100 flights. 

Sunday saw the worst fog spell of the year hitting transit operations. Over 10 flight diversions were reported between 4.30 am and noon.

Delhi airport has issued a dense fog alert, urging fliers to stay updated about the flight details.

The average delay for flights is reportedly 50 minutes. Major airlines such as IndiGo, SpiceJet and Vistara said bad weather conditions in Delhi and Kolkata may impact flights.

Moreover, 18 trains to Delhi from various parts of the country including Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh and Jammu and Kashmir are also running late due to dense fog conditions on Monday. 

Schools opened today after a two-week winter break with physical classes resuming with restricted timings. The season's first cold wave day was on Friday with the temperature dipping to 3.9 degrees Celsius. Saturday's was coldest night at 3 degrees.

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department issued a 'cold alert' on Monday and Tuesday in many parts of Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and Punjab. "Cold to severe cold day conditions very likely in many parts over Punjab, Haryana-Chandigarh-Delhi; in some parts over Uttar Pradesh; Cold day conditions in isolated pockets over Bihar," the IMD forecast read. 

Published on: Jan 15, 2024, 7:15 AM IST
