Delhi airport re-run: Canopy at Gujarat's Rajkot airport terminal collapses amid heavy rainfall

Canopy at Rajkot airport terminal collapses amid heavy rainfall a day after similar incident in Delhi. There were no reports of any injuries. A video on social media showed airport officials on the spot of the canopy collapse. The incident happened at the passenger pickup and drop area outside the terminal.

Related Articles

VIDEO | Canopy collapses at the passenger pickup and drop area outside #Rajkot airport terminal amid heavy rains.



(Source: Third Party) pic.twitter.com/gsurfX2O1S — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) June 29, 2024

All departure operations from the Terminal 1 of Indira Gandhi International Airport were suspended on June 28 after a portion of roof collapsed on vehicles killing a person and left eight others injured due to heavy rainfall since morning.

The Delhi International Airport management on Friday formed a committee to probe the roof collapse at Terminal 1 of the Indira Gandhi International Airport. The Delhi Police have filed a case following the fatal roof collapse at Delhi airport under Sections 304 A (death by negligence) and 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) of the Indian Penal Code.

Later in the day, a metal set collapsed and fell over a parked car at Dumna Airport in Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur on Thursday. The vehicle was severely damaged.

The incident took place as the car, which had arrived at the airport to drop off a passenger, was parked at the drop-and-go site. Both the passenger and the driver inside the car exited just moments before the incident occurred.

Following the incident, the director of Dumna Airport ordered a probe to determine the reason behind the collapse of the structure.