Just months after its inauguration by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, a portion of the new terminal building's roof at Jabalpur's Dumna Airport collapsed on Friday. This comes after a roof collapsed at Delhi airport, causing one death and disrupting flights from the domestic terminal.

Videos circulating online show a large section of the fabric canopy giving way, severely damaging a government official's car parked beneath. Around 11:30 am today, a roof collapse occurred at Delhi airport just as a government official and their chauffeur were exiting their car to enter the airport. The collapse was caused by a large buildup of rainwater on the canopy, which led to damage to the car's roof and windows.

Jabalpur airport condition after first rain pic.twitter.com/cmf3Y2OilY — Ravi Tiwari (@Ravi_ballia) June 28, 2024

“Due to continuous rainfall since yesterday evening, a part of the fabric canopy, constructed for the aesthetic appeal of the newly-built building at Jabalpur Airport, accumulated water and the fabric tore. This caused the water to fall on the car parked below, damaging the car’s roof and windows. Technical reasons for the incident are being investigated to ensure such incidents do not recur. The AAI (Jabalpur), regrets this incident and assures comprehensive resolution," the Airports Authority of India (AAI) in Jabalpur said in a statement.

“The fabric canopy has been built in front of the new terminal building of the airport for decorative purposes. Continued heavy rains caused localized accumulation of rainwater on a part of the fabric canopy, causing the collapse of the part of the canopy and enormous water to fall suddenly with heavy force on the car under it. It caused significant damage to the roof and windows of the car. A technical probe has been immediately ordered in the matter to ascertain the reasons behind the incident," Jabalpur Airport director Rajiv Ratan Pandey said.

Congress has accused of corruption in the construction work at Delhi airport. The state unit of Congress claimed that corruption is widespread, stating that the Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh (MP), Yadav, should clarify where the BJP hasn't been involved in corrupt practices. Kharge criticized the collapse, attributing it to corruption and negligence, and highlighted past incidents to challenge the Prime Minister's claims of developing "World Class Infrastructure".