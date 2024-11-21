scorecardresearch
NEWS

Delhi assembly elections 2025: AAP releases first list of 11 candidates; 6 recently joined from BJP, Congress

Of these, 6 leaders are those who recently switched over to the AAP from the BJP and Congress. 

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Thursday released its first list of 11 candidates for the upcoming Delhi assembly elections. Of these, 6 leaders are those who recently switched over to the AAP from the BJP and Congress. 

While sharing the list on X (formerly Twitter), the AAP posted: "First list of AAP candidates for Delhi Elections is OUT!! All the best to all the candidates. Phir laayenge Kejriwal (sic)."

Former BJP leaders Brahma Singh Tanwar, BB Tyagi and Anil Jha have been included in the list. Ex-Congress leaders Veer Dhingan, Sumesh Shokeen, and Chaudhry Zubair Ahmad have also been given tickets. 

As per this list, Chaudhry Zubair Ahmad will contest from Seelampur, Sumesh Shokeen from Matiala, Manoj Tyagi from Karawal Nagar, BB Tyagi in Laxmi Nagar, Ram Singh Netaji in Badarpur. Brahma Singh Tanwar will fight from Chhatarpur whereas Anil Jha will be AAP's candidate from Kiradi. 

Other candidates named in the list are Deepak Singhla, Sarita Singh, and Gaurav Sharma. 

2025 Delhi assembly elections: AAP's first list of candidates

Constituency Candidate
Chhatarpur Brahma Singh Tanwar
Badarpur Ram Singh Netaji
Laxmi Nagar BB Tyagi
Seelampur Chaudhry Zubair Ahmad
Seemapuri Veer Singh Dhingan
Rohtas Nagar Sarita Singh
Ghonda Gaurav Sharma
Vishwas Nagar Deepak Singhla
Karawal Nagar Manoj Tyagi
Kirari Anil Jha
Matiala Sumesh Shokeen

The candidate list was announced after a meeting of the party's political affairs committee (PAC) headed by its national convenor Arvind Kejriwal. The tickets will be distributed on the basis of winnability, work, and public of the probable candidates, as per Kejriwal.

In the 2020 Delhi assembly elections, the AAP won a landslide majority with 62 of the total assembly seats. The BJP, on the other hand, could manage to win only 8 seats -- Rohini, Badarpur, Laxmi Nagar, Vishwas Nagar, Rohtas Nagar, Ghonda, and Karawal Nagar. 

The Congress could not win a single seat in this election. Assembly elections in Delhi are due in February next year. 

Published on: Nov 21, 2024, 1:32 PM IST
