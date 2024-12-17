Delhi assembly elections 2025: BJP's first list of candidates to be out by December-end. Will AAP defectors make the cut?

The Bharatiya Janata Party's Delhi unit is likely to announce the names of the candidates for the Delhi assembly elections 2025 by December-end. The party will take suggestions from its cadre about potential candidates on Tuesday, The Indian Express reported citing sources.

The consultation exercise, which was previously supposed to feature the 7 Delhi MPs, will now be presided over by those chosen by the saffron party's national leadership.

Delhi BJP chief Virendra Sachdeva mentioned that over 2,000 applications came in from party workers whereas around 500 came from "esteemed individuals across different sections of society," seeking a party ticket.

The consultation is scheduled to take place at all the 70 assembly seats in Delhi. Here, party members including district in-charges and office-bearers will cast their votes for up to 3 candidates of their choice.

After all the suggestions are taken, they will be conveyed to the BJP's national leadership. Based on its own assessment of candidates, the BJP top brass will choose the final names, a party leader told the publication.

Each of the central observers assigned to one of the 14 districts, which the party has divided the city into, will hold discussions and gather suggestions for 5 assembly constituencies.

Previously, former two-time BJP MP Parvesh Sahib Singh Verma said in an interview with India Today TV that the party wants to field him from the New Delhi constituency against Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal and former CM Sheila Dikshit's son Sandeep Dikshit.

"People trusted Kejriwal for 11 years and voted him from New Delhi, but he betrayed them... They are prepared to teach him a lesson and ensure he even loses his deposit," Verma said.

Moreover, those leaders who recently defected from the AAP to the BJP are also likely to be considered. Meanwhile, the AAP has named over 30 candidates for the Delhi assembly elections whereas the Congress has declared over 21 candidates so far.