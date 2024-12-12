Mahila Samman Yojana: Arvind Kejriwal announces Rs 2100 for women over 18 years after Delhi elections

Former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday announced that Rs 1,000 will be deposited into the accounts of every woman above the age of 18 in the national capital.

According to this welfare programme, women in Delhi will initially receive a monthly stipend of Rs 1000 from the government. The amount will be raised to Rs 2100 per month following the Delhi Assembly elections.

The announcement comes ahead of the 2025 Delhi Assembly polls, with the ruling Aam Aadmi Party eyeing to retain power for a third term.

“I had promised Rs 1,000 per month for women of Delhi. And I am happy to announce that CM Atishi's cabinet has approved this scheme today. Now women can register and avail this scheme,” Kejriwal said.

Earlier, the AAP government introduced the 'Mukhyamantri Mahila Samman Yojana' in the budget for 2024-25, aiming to provide Rs 1,000 per month to eligible women in Delhi. A budget allocation of Rs 2,000 crore was earmarked for the scheme. However, it has encountered obstacles due to bureaucratic hurdles, with the Finance department citing budgetary constraints as per reports.

Kejriwal expressed his desire to implement the scheme sooner, but faced obstacles that resulted in his incarceration. He stated that if re-elected, the government will enhance the assistance to Rs 2,100 per month.