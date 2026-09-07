Delhi building collapse: 11 rescued, owner Hariram Bansal being traced, adjoining women’s PG evacuated

An FIR was registered at South Campus police station against Hariram Bansal and others on charges including culpable homicide, negligence in upkeep of a structure, and endangering safety. Police formed teams to trace the owner and others involved.

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Rescue operations continued through the night. The Municipal Corporation of Delhi also sealed an adjoining building housing a women's PG and ordered the immediate sealing of all illegal constructions exceeding four floors. A magisterial inquiry has been ordered, and police have registered a case against the building owner and others.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southwest) Amit Goel said one more person was rescued during the night but was brought dead, taking the toll to six. Efforts were continuing to trace those allegedly connected with the incident. Multiple agencies including Delhi Police, Delhi Fire Service, National Disaster Response Force, Delhi Disaster Management Authority, MCD, CATS and Civil Defence were engaged in the operation.

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Police said construction work was underway in the basement when the building collapsed. A PCR call was received at South Campus police station at 1.34 pm about the incident near Nanakpura Gurudwara. Renovation work on the ground floor allegedly led to the collapse. The exact number of people trapped or injured was not immediately known.

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Rescue teams worked through the night with two NDRF teams comprising 70 personnel and a canine squad deployed to look for signs of life. Oxygen cylinders were dropped under the rubble for those trapped. Locals also joined the effort using bare hands and available tools. Images showed students trapped under debris calling for help on their phones.

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Officials said the collapse took place amid heavy rainfall in Delhi-NCR since Friday, which made conditions difficult. Locals claimed water collecting in the basement over days of rain weakened the building's foundation, leading to the collapse. Police advised locals and onlookers to stay away from the site. Paramilitary personnel ensured unobstructed ambulance movement.

A senior MCD official said the five-storey building was nearly 30 years old, constructed over 55 square yards in a resettlement colony where permission was only for a ground plus one unit. Earlier, it was described as a 50-year-old multi-storey building. Satya Niketan has several buildings functioning as student PGs, hostels and eateries, with narrow congested bylanes.

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Residents raised concerns about the condition and maintenance of other buildings in the area, where many houses have been converted into PG accommodations. Most students staying there were from Kerala, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh, studying mainly at Motilal Nehru College, Atma Ram Sanatan Dharm College and Sri Venkateswara College. A local resident said buildings were being constructed up to five or six floors.

Delhi Mayor Pravesh Wahi said strict action would be taken against officials responsible for allowing illegal structures. He said officials found guilty would face stringent action including immediate dismissal. The order to seal illegal constructions exceeding four floors would be implemented immediately.

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Chief Minister Rekha Gupta visited the collapse site and later met doctors at AIIMS Trauma Centre to review the condition of those rescued. She said strict action would be taken against those responsible and added that no one would be spared. The government was in touch with families of the injured and providing necessary support.

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