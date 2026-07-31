Bhiwandi 4-storey building collapse: Death toll rises to 9, CM Fadnavis directs immediate FIR against those responsible

CM Fadnavis gives big update

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis expressed grief over the incident and directed officials to immediately register an FIR and take strict action against those responsible.

"Immediate FIR registration in this matter and strict action against the guilty have been ordered to the Municipal Commissioner. Treatment is being provided to the injured. I pray at the feet of God for their speedy recovery," he wrote in a post on X.

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भिवंडीत एक इमारत कोसळून झालेल्या दुर्घटनेत काही लोकांचा मृत्यू झाल्याची घटना अतिशय दुर्दैवी आहे. मी त्यांना भावपूर्ण श्रद्धांजली अर्पण करतो. या कुटुंबियांच्या दुःखात आम्ही सहभागी आहोत.

या प्रकरणात तत्काळ गुन्हा दाखल करून दोषींवर कठोर कारवाई करण्यात यावी, असे आदेश महापालिका… — Devendra Fadnavis (@Dev_Fadnavis) July 31, 2026

Survivors recount hours before the collapse

Residents said they heard loud cracking sounds around 9 pm, nearly two hours before the collapse. Sensing danger, locals began helping families evacuate the building. While many managed to escape, several residents and workers remained inside when the building's 'B' wing collapsed.

Assistant Municipal Commissioner Arvind Ghogare said civic officials rushed to the site after receiving complaints about cracks in the building. "When we reached, we saw that the building was cracking up. We went inside with our team and evacuated the residents." He added that the structure collapsed moments after the evacuation, according to India Today.

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"The building came crashing down just a few minutes after we came out," Ghogare said. Some workers carrying out repair work could not be evacuated in time and were trapped beneath the debris.

Survivors described scenes of panic as the building came crashing down. Deepak Kumar Yadav, who escaped by jumping from the first floor, said, "After dinner, we went to sleep when we suddenly heard a loud sound. When we rushed out, there was chaos everywhere. I jumped from the first floor to save my life," according to India Today.

Another survivor, Sangeeta Prajapati, recalled, "I heard the sound of the building cracking. I tried to run, but the structure collapsed while I was fleeing."

Teams from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), Thane Disaster Response Force (TDRF), the local fire brigade, police and civic authorities have deployed heavy earth-moving machinery, sniffer dogs, ambulances and fire engines to clear the debris. Rescue teams have already pulled out several survivors, including an injured minor who was shifted to the hospital.