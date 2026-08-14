Uttarakhand tunnel collapse: 7 workers killed, 14 injured after water, debris flood project site in Chamoli district

According to officials, the incident happened around 6:45 pm after a large quantity of debris and water entered the tunnel, leaving workers with little time to escape. Rescue teams have so far accounted for 21 workers, while efforts are continuing to locate the remaining person.

Rescue teams deployed

A large-scale rescue operation involving multiple agencies is underway at the site. Teams from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), Army, ITBP, local police, District Incident Response Force and CISF have been deployed.

Rescuers are using equipment, including improvised drum boats, to move through the flooded portions of the tunnel. Machinery has also been brought in to remove accumulated debris and clear access routes.

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Chamoli District Magistrate Gaurav Kumar said 16 workers had been rescued by 9 pm.

"This is a tunnel under construction for a hydropower project belonging to THDC. Around 6:30 or 6:45 PM, a large volume of debris and water surged into the tunnel. Workers from the shift on duty got trapped inside. NDRF and SDRF teams, along with all our machinery, are currently engaged in operations for the remaining individuals, and we are hopeful that we will be able to rescue everyone within the next few hours," he said.

Officials said 14 injured workers were taken to hospitals for treatment. Those requiring specialised care are being shifted to larger medical facilities, while others are undergoing treatment in Gopeshwar.

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CM Dhami reviews situation

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said he was closely monitoring the rescue efforts and was receiving updates from officials at the site.

"The government's top priority is to ensure the safe evacuation of every person trapped inside the tunnel. All necessary resources have been deployed for the rescue operation," Dhami said.

आपदा परिचालन केंद्र, देहरादून पहुंचकर मायापुर (पीपलकोटी) स्थित टीएचडीसी की निर्माणाधीन टनल में चल रहे रेस्क्यू ऑपरेशन की प्रगति की जानकारी ली और अधिकारियों को आवश्यक दिशा-निर्देश दिए।



टनल में फंसे 22 श्रमिकों में से अब तक 16 श्रमिकों को सुरक्षित बाहर निकाल लिया गया है। शेष… pic.twitter.com/4QZ8I8lHSB — Pushkar Singh Dhami (@pushkardhami) August 13, 2026

He directed authorities to coordinate the operation effectively and ensure all possible assistance for the affected workers and their families.

Dhami also said he had spoken with the Chief Ministers of Jharkhand and Chhattisgarh over the incident, as several workers at the site are believed to be from these states.

The reason behind the sudden entry of water and debris into the tunnel has not yet been established. Rescue operations are continuing.

(With inputs from PTI)