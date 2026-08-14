Business Today
Subscribe
NRICareer & JobsUS NewsIn PicsWeatherPetrol PricesDiesel PricesPMS TodayBT Reels
BT Infra SummitLenovo FIFA World Cup 2026EY Business Today Hidden Gems 2026
Search
Advertisement
Business News
india
Uttarakhand tunnel collapse: 7 workers killed, 14 injured after water, debris flood project site in Chamoli district

Uttarakhand tunnel collapse: 7 workers killed, 14 injured after water, debris flood project site in Chamoli district

According to officials, the incident happened around 6:45 pm after a large quantity of debris and water entered the tunnel, leaving workers with little time to escape

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Aug 14, 2026 7:45 AM IST
Uttarakhand tunnel collapse: 7 workers killed, 14 injured after water, debris flood project site in Chamoli districtUttarakhand hydro project tragedy: 7 dead after debris floods THDC tunnel, one trapped

A sudden rush of water and debris inside an under-construction hydro tunnel in Uttarakhand’s Chamoli district left seven workers dead and one still trapped on Thursday evening. The incident took place at the Tehri Hydro Development Corporation (THDC) project site in Mayapur, Pipalkoti, where 22 workers were present inside the tunnel when the accident occurred.

Advertisement

According to officials, the incident happened around 6:45 pm after a large quantity of debris and water entered the tunnel, leaving workers with little time to escape. Rescue teams have so far accounted for 21 workers, while efforts are continuing to locate the remaining person.

Rescue teams deployed

A large-scale rescue operation involving multiple agencies is underway at the site. Teams from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), Army, ITBP, local police, District Incident Response Force and CISF have been deployed.

Rescuers are using equipment, including improvised drum boats, to move through the flooded portions of the tunnel. Machinery has also been brought in to remove accumulated debris and clear access routes.

Advertisement

Chamoli District Magistrate Gaurav Kumar said 16 workers had been rescued by 9 pm.

"This is a tunnel under construction for a hydropower project belonging to THDC. Around 6:30 or 6:45 PM, a large volume of debris and water surged into the tunnel. Workers from the shift on duty got trapped inside. NDRF and SDRF teams, along with all our machinery, are currently engaged in operations for the remaining individuals, and we are hopeful that we will be able to rescue everyone within the next few hours," he said.

Officials said 14 injured workers were taken to hospitals for treatment. Those requiring specialised care are being shifted to larger medical facilities, while others are undergoing treatment in Gopeshwar.

Advertisement

CM Dhami reviews situation

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said he was closely monitoring the rescue efforts and was receiving updates from officials at the site.

"The government's top priority is to ensure the safe evacuation of every person trapped inside the tunnel. All necessary resources have been deployed for the rescue operation," Dhami said.

He directed authorities to coordinate the operation effectively and ensure all possible assistance for the affected workers and their families.

Dhami also said he had spoken with the Chief Ministers of Jharkhand and Chhattisgarh over the incident, as several workers at the site are believed to be from these states.

The reason behind the sudden entry of water and debris into the tunnel has not yet been established. Rescue operations are continuing.

(With inputs from PTI)

Follow us on

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk

Business Today brings you the latest news, views and analysis from the world of finance, economy, markets, corporates, startups, tech, and the digital economy. You can find everything from breaking news to deep dives to immersive essays and more on a variety of subjects across all formats - online, magazine, television, data visualisation, et al.

Published on: Aug 14, 2026 7:45 AM IST
    Follow Us onChannel

    TOP STORIES

    TOP VIDEOS

    market today

    LATEST

    Read more