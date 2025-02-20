Delhi CM designate Rekha Gupta confirms women to get first instalment of Rs 2500 monthly aid by March 8

Delhi’s newly elected Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has assured that the BJP government will deliver on its promise of providing ₹2,500 in monthly financial assistance to women. Gupta announced that the first installment will be credited to beneficiaries’ accounts by March 8, coinciding with International Women’s Day.

Gupta’s announcement comes after the BJP’s landslide victory in the Delhi Assembly elections, where it won 48 out of 70 seats, ending AAP’s decade-long rule. The party’s manifesto had pledged financial aid to women, surpassing AAP’s proposed ₹2,100 monthly support.

Gupta, elected as the leader of the BJP legislature party on Wednesday, emphasized that fulfilling poll promises is her government’s top priority. “Fulfilling the dream of Prime Minister Narendra Modi is the responsibility of all 48 BJP MLAs in the capital. We will definitely fulfill all our promises, including financial support for women. Women will 100 per cent get monetary support into their accounts by March 8,” she stated.

Gupta, a former Delhi University Students’ Union (DUSU) president and municipal councillor, will be sworn in as the fourth woman Chief Minister of Delhi at a grand ceremony at Ramlila Maidan later today. The event will be attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other dignitaries.

Over 25,000 police personnel and more than 15 paramilitary companies have been stationed across the city. The robust security measures were aimed at maintaining order as top BJP leaders and chief ministers from BJP-governed states attended the ceremony.

"We have deployed more than 25,000 police personnel and over 15 companies of paramilitary forces," confirmed a Delhi Police officer, highlighting the emphasis on law and order during the high-profile event. More than 5,000 personnel have been positioned strategically in and around the venue in order to the safety of approximately 50,000 attendees, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Cabinet colleagues.

Rekha Gupta's rise to the position of chief minister marked the end of a ten-year rule by the Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party. Gupta was elected as the Leader of the House in the Delhi Assembly following a BJP legislature party meeting.

The announcement, made by senior BJP leader Ravishankar Prasad, confirmed the party's return to power in Delhi after 26 years. Gupta subsequently met Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena to officially stake her claim to form the government.

(With PTI inputs)