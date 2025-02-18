Delhi CM oath taking ceremony scheduled for Feb 20; Gautam Adani, Mukesh Ambani among invitees

Preparations for the swearing-in ceremony of Delhi's new Chief Minister are underway at Ramlila Maidan, with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) organising a grand event. The gathering is expected to take place on February 20. Around 30,000 people, including BJP leaders from various states, party workers, and significant groups such as farmers and Ladli-sisters will attend the mega event.

The event will feature three stages, ensuring ample seating arrangements for all dignitaries and attendees. The final decision on the Chief Minister is awaited, with the party poised to announce their choice imminently.

Key Figures Overseeing Preparations

BJP leaders Vinod Tawde, Virendra Sachdeva, and Tarun Chugh are supervising the arrangements, with all preparations set for the ceremony scheduled on 20 February at 4:30 PM. The decision on the new Chief Minister remains pending, with Parvesh Verma emerging as a leading candidate after defeating AAP's Arvind Kejriwal in the New Delhi constituency. An announcement is anticipated after the BJP's legislative party meeting.

Potential Candidates for Chief Minister

Other potential candidates for the Chief Minister position include Ashish Sood, Rekha Gupta, Vijender Gupta, Satish Upadhyay, Jitendra Mahajan, and Shikha Roy. Ashish Sood, currently serving as the Delhi BJP General Secretary and MLA from Janakpuri, is well-regarded for his connections with central leaders.

Rekha Gupta, an MLA from Shalimar Bagh, and Shikha Roy, who succeeded against AAP's Saurabh Bhardwaj in Greater Kailash, are also being considered.

Anticipated High-Profile Attendance

The swearing-in ceremony is expected to witness significant attendance, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah among the notable guests. Security will be stringent, permitting only VVIP vehicles to access the venue from the preceding night, according to an AajTak report.

Additionally, 20 state chief ministers and several central ministers from the NDA coalition, alongside industrialists Mukesh Ambani and Gautam Adani, are likely to be present.

Cultural and Political Significance

The ceremony will also include cultural performances, featuring a musical act by Kailash Kher and appearances by Bollywood stars like Akshay Kumar and Hema Malini. This event marks a pivotal moment for the BJP in Delhi, underscoring their strategic positioning and political influence in the capital.