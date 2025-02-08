Parvesh Verma to Vijender Gupta: Top 5 contenders for Delhi's next CM

With the BJP set to end its 27-year exile in Delhi by sweeping the 2025 Assembly elections, speculation is rife about who will be the party’s pick for chief minister. The BJP is all set to win 48 seats, pushing AAP to a distant second with 22 seats. While no official announcement has been made, several senior leaders and newly elected MLAs are emerging as frontrunners for the top job in the capital.

Delhi BJP chief Virendra Sachdeva said the decision on the CM face would be taken by the party’s central leadership. "Our party workers have worked hard. This victory will be the victory of our top leadership. We contested the election on the real issues of Delhi, but Arvind Kejriwal tried to deviate from them," Sachdeva said.

Among the possible contenders are experienced leaders and fresh faces who played pivotal roles in the BJP’s resounding success in Delhi.

Parvesh Verma

Former MP Parvesh Sahib Singh Verma became the biggest talking point of the election after defeating Arvind Kejriwal in the New Delhi constituency. Verma, the son of former Delhi CM Sahib Singh Verma, earned the title of "giant killer" by breaking into Kejriwal’s stronghold, making him a serious contender for the chief minister’s chair. When asked about the CM's face, Parvesh Verma said, "In our party, the legislative party decides (CM's face) and then the party leadership approves it. So the party's decision will be acceptable to everyone."

Vijender Gupta

A seasoned BJP leader, Gupta has consistently held the Rohini seat despite AAP’s dominance in previous elections. He served as the leader of the opposition in the Delhi Assembly and has the experience and resilience that make him a key figure in the leadership race.

Majinder Singh Sirsa

The BJP’s candidate from Rajouri Garden, Sirsa defeated AAP’s Dhanwati Chandela in the 2025 elections. His influence within the Sikh community and his rising profile in Punjab make him a strong contender for the CM post as the BJP eyes broader ambitions beyond Delhi.

Dushyant Gautam

A BJP national general secretary and a prominent Dalit leader, Dushyant Gautam is another top name in the race for the CM position. Known for his grassroots support, Gautam was pitted against AAP’s Vishesh Ravi in the Karol Bagh seat. His experience and connect with Dalit voters bolster his chances.

Harish Khurana

Harish Khurana, the son of former Delhi CM Madan Lal Khurana, made his electoral debut by contesting from Moti Nagar against AAP’s Shivcharan Goel. Khurana has held several roles within the BJP’s Delhi unit and is known for his organisational skills and communication strategy, making him a promising candidate for the top job.

(With inputs from Priya Pareek)