Delhi Cold Wave: Dense fog envelops national capital, neighbouring regions; light rain expected

Delhi and its neighboring regions on Wednesday were enveloped in a dense fog that significantly reduced visibility to near zero at times, causing major disruptions to flights and trains. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) reported very dense fog with zero visibility at the Delhi airport since early morning, affecting operations. Visibility at Palam Airport dropped to 150-200 meters between 3:30 am and 6 am, later improving slightly to 350 meters by 7 am.

The IMD attributes the formation of fog to the rapid cooling of the ground during winter nights, particularly over the Indo-Gangetic Plain, which leads to the condensation of water vapor into tiny droplets as the air close to the ground cools down. This natural phenomenon is exacerbated by the cold air's inability to hold as much moisture.

Flight operations at Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport were hampered, with low visibility protocols initiated around 6:30 am. Several flights, including at least four from Vistara Airlines, were disrupted, affecting both domestic and international routes.

As the city grapples with these weather-related disruptions, the Delhi airport has issued advisories and initiated measures to manage the situation, urging passengers to stay informed about their travel plans. Passengers were also requested to contact their respective airlines for the updated flight information.

"While landing and takeoffs continue at Delhi Airport, flights that are CAT III compliant may get affected. Passengers are requested to contact the airline concerned for updated flight information. Any inconvenience caused is deeply regretted," the Delhi airport said in its passenger advisory.

In addition to flight delays, rail services were also impacted, with several trains delayed due to the fog. "Due to fog in northern states, train no. 19038 Avadh Express (Barauni Jn-Bandra Terminus) Dt. 29.01.2024 arriving at 31.01.2024 is running late by 10:00 hrs. The incovenience caused is deeply regretted," DRM-Mumbai Central's official X (formerly Twitter) handle read.

The cold wave conditions that have persisted since the beginning of the year added to the challenges faced by residents waking up to chilly mornings shrouded in thick fog.The national capital is expected to receive light rainfall, which might provide some relief from the persistent cold wave conditions.

However, the IMD predicts dense foggy conditions to continue for the next few days, extending from Punjab to east Uttar Pradesh across Haryana and Delhi.

"Fog conditions observed (at 0530 hours IST of 31.01.2024): Very dense fog in isolated pockets of Punjab, Haryana and Delhi; Dense fog in isolated pockets of East Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Odisha; Moderate fog in isolated pockets of West Uttar Pradesh and Coastal Andhra Pradesh," the IMD said in a post on X previously Twitter.

