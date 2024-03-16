Delhi court grants bail to Arvind Kejriwal in liquor scam case

Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court on Saturday granted bail to Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal on a bail bond of Rs 15,000 and a surety of Rs 1 lakh in connection with the Delhi Excise Policy case. Kejriwal had appeared before the court following summons issued to him by the court on the basis of two ED complaints over the case.

ED had filed two complaints before the magisterial court seeking Kejriwal's prosecution for skipping multiple summonses issued to him in the case. The latest complaint pertains to the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor not honouring summonses no. 4 to 8 sent by the federal probe agency under Section 50 of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), ED the said.

The ED had earlier moved the magisterial court seeking Kejriwal's prosecution for not attending the first three summonses issued to him in the money laundering case linked to the now-scrapped Delhi excise policy.

The court of ACMM Malhotra had listed the matter (regarding summonses no. 1 to 3) for hearing on March 16, along with the other complaint.

Kejriwal has till date skipped eight summonses issued by the agency.