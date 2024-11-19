Delhi diesel trucks' cheat code: 'Paid Rs 200 to police' reveals driver as GRAP 4 measures underway

Despite the introduction of stringent anti-pollution regulations under the Graded Response Action Plan 4 (GRAP 4), which restricts the entry of BS-III petrol and BS-IV diesel vehicles into Delhi, a recent investigation by India Today reveals a disturbing reality. As pollution levels in the capital soar to alarming heights, diesel trucks and buses are still freely navigating the city’s roads.

On Monday, the Supreme Court criticized the government for its slow implementation of GRAP 4, which includes a ban on trucks entering the city—except those transporting essential goods or using cleaner fuels—and a temporary halt on construction activities when the Air Quality Index (AQI) exceeds 450.

The findings from the India Today investigation highlight significant failures in enforcing GRAP 4 guidelines.

No rules?

At the Delhi Noida Direct (DND) Flyway, India Today observed that while police were turning away some BS-IV diesel trucks, others were granted access just a short distance away at the DND Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) toll plaza. One truck driver, whose vehicle was registered as BS-IV, admitted to paying a bribe of Rs 200 to bypass the checkpoint.

Another truck encountered during the investigation, registered in 2006, possessed a pollution certificate from 2022, raising questions about its compliance.

Evasive responses from authorities

In East Delhi's Akshardham area, multiple diesel buses were seen operating, prompting inquiries from India Today. A traffic police officer responded evasively, stating, "We don't know where these buses are coming from. You stop them, we will check... an investigation should be done later."

One bus driver acknowledged the violation, stating, "Many such buses are running. I apologise for the violation."

According to GRAP 4 guidelines, only trucks carrying essential goods or operating on LNG, CNG, BS-VI, or electricity are permitted to enter Delhi. Non-essential light commercial vehicles registered outside the city are also prohibited, with exceptions made for electric and CNG vehicles.

Delhi air quality worsens

According to SAFAR-India, Delhi’s air quality index (AQI) on Tuesday morning stood at 492, which is worse than Monday’s 483. Monday's 483 AQI was the season’s worst, but Tuesday has plummeted further.

According to SAFAR-India data, as many as eight stations recorded a reading of 500 AQI, while the others hovered dangerously close to it. ITO station recorded the cleanest air at 391.

Alipur, Anand Vihar, Bawana, Burari Crossing, CRRI Mathura Road, Narela, Sonia Vihar, PUSA IMD stations recorded an AQI of 500.

Meanwhile, Ashok Vihar station recorded a reading of 498 AQI, Dwarka Sector 8 494, IGI Airport 494, ITO 391, Jahangirpuri 499, Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium 493, Lodhi Road 488, Mandir Marg 496, Mundka 498, NSIT Dwarka 473, Nehru Nagar 494, North Campus DU 494, Patparganj 499, Pusa 493, RK Puram 490, Rohini 498, Shadipur 498, Vivek Vihar 499, and Wazirpur 498.

(With inputs from Nitin Jain)